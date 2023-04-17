Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beaches affected are:

– Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach

– Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

– Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach.

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

– Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

