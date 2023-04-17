header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 18
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
| Monday, Apr 17, 2023
Santa Monica Pier

File photo. Santa Monica Pier.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beaches affected are:

– Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach

– Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove

– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

– Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach.

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

 – Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

– Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches

Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Apr 17, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
FULL STORY...

Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
It's that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
FULL STORY...

Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries

Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases

COVID Weekly Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 88 New Local Cases
Thursday, Apr 13, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed one new death from COVID-19 and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12

Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for April 12
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Beginning Sunday, April 16, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Week, recognizing the positive impact volunteers make in our community.
National Volunteer Week in Santa Clarita Underway
Mustangs Drop First Of Three-Game Series to Westmont
The Master's University baseball team gave up a four-run lead and lost the first game of a three-game series to the Westmont Warriors 13-5 Friday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs Drop First Of Three-Game Series to Westmont
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
CSUN Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with C.I.P.H.E.R Symposium
California State University, Northridge is marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a symposium hosted by CSUN’s Center for the Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation & Research (C.I.P.H.E.R.) to feature food, art, special guests and musical performances.
CSUN Marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with C.I.P.H.E.R Symposium
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Princess Cruises’ largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Painting with a Twist is excited to announce a Painting With a Purpose special charity painting event with USC football star Mason Cobb Saturday, April 22nd, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Wilk’s Legislation to Protect Consumers from Ticket Seller Monopoly Clears Hurdle
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday that his legislation to protect consumers from exploitation by the Ticketmaster/Live Nation monopoly cleared its first hurdle.
Wilk’s Legislation to Protect Consumers from Ticket Seller Monopoly Clears Hurdle
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is recognizing the work of the selfless Angelenos here who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
In November 2022, Santa Clarita eighth-grade student Ismachiah Oduwole, 12, took two soccer balls along to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will offer a "Star Party" event on Friday, April 28.
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
It's that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk on the COC Canyon Country campus on Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: