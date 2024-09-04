Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week

Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps. The National Weather Service reports that Los Angeles County inland areas will experience daytime temperatures ranging between 95 to 105 degrees. In the hottest coastal valleys, temperatures could soar to 110 degrees. The NWS HeatRisk, a 0-4 forecast risk for heat-related impacts, is expected to range from Moderate (2, Orange) to Extreme (4, Magenta) for certain locations in these areas. Know how to recognize and know what to do for heat-related illness. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast & strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Watch out for each other. Check on people and pets at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes. “Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.” Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat: -Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day -If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15) -Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella -Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone -Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips: -Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water -Take cool showers or baths -Use your stove and oven less to avoid heating your home more -Visit a library, community center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 2-1-1 To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide. The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration: -How unusual the heat is for the time of the year -The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures -If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty. gov/heat/ or call 211. Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org. You can find the most up-to-date information by visiting our extreme heat website, signing up for our heat advisories, and following us on all social media platforms where we share tips and advisories on heat. Our social media handle is @lapublichealth on all platforms. Share this story: Facebook

