header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 4
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
| Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Water drop


As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

The National Weather Service  reports that Los Angeles County inland areas will experience daytime temperatures ranging between 95 to 105 degrees. In the hottest coastal valleys, temperatures could soar to 110 degrees. The NWS HeatRisk, a 0-4 forecast risk for heat-related impacts, is expected to range from Moderate (2, Orange) to Extreme (4, Magenta) for certain locations in these areas.

Know how to recognize and know what to do for heat-related illness. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast & strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Watch out for each other. Check on people and pets at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

“Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Remember, your safety and the safety of others is crucial during extreme heat conditions. If you or someone around you experiences symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion, or passing out, seek medical help immediately.”

Public Health recommends the following tips to keep yourself and others safe during excessive heat:

-Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day

-If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen (SPF 15)

-Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella

-Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets alone in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone

-Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes

If you don’t have air conditioning, follow these tips:

-Stay hydrated and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water

-Take cool showers or baths

-Use your stove and oven less to avoid heating your home more

-Visit a library, community center, shopping mall, or other air-conditioned space. If you need help finding a cool space, call 2-1-1

To check the risk of heat-related impacts for your specific city, go to the NWS HeatRisk website and click on Location Search and enter your city or use the zoom (+) button in the top left corner to see nearby cities more clearly. For actions to take based on your city’s HeatRisk category, read the NWS’ Understand HeatRisk guide.

The NWS HeatRisk takes into consideration:

-How unusual the heat is for the time of the year

-The duration of the heat including both daytime and nighttime temperatures

-If those temperatures pose an elevated risk of heat-related impacts based on data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC)

County and City partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers, splash pads, and community pools. To find a location near you, visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 211 for emergency preparedness information and other referral services. The toll-free 211 number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 211 LA County services can also be accessed by visiting 211la.org.

You can find the most up-to-date information by visiting our extreme heat website, signing up for our heat advisories, and following us on all social media platforms where we share tips and advisories on heat. Our social media handle is @lapublichealth on all platforms.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
FULL STORY...
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
FULL STORY...
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles requests input on draft regulatory language released today that offers the nation’s most comprehensive standards for the operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
DMV Seeks Input on California’s First-Ever Heavy-Duty Autonomous Vehicle Regulations
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
As temperatures are forecast to reach rise into triple digits this week, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges everyone to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.
Public Health Urges County Residents to Take Precautions to Stay Safe as Triple-Digit Heat Hits This Week
CSUN Prof Receives $1M NSF Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance on Bacteria
California State University, Northridge microbiologist Cristian Ruiz Rueda has dedicated his career to developing novel ways of preventing and treating infectious diseases caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. 
CSUN Prof Receives $1M NSF Grant to Study Antibiotic Resistance on Bacteria
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
SCVNews.com