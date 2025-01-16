Health Officer Issues Order for Safe Removal, Transport, and Disposal of Fire Debris

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a new order in preparation for fire recovery operations and to ensure the safe removal, transport, and disposal of fire debris resulting from recent wildfires.

This order aims to protect public health and safety during the cleanup process for fire debris.

The devastating fires throughout Los Angeles County have caused the destruction of thousands of residences and other structures, leaving behind fire debris and ash that pose significant threats to public health. To ensure public health and safety, the Health Officer has issued an order prohibiting the cleanup or removal of fire debris at fire damaged and burned properties located in Critical Fire Areas, including the areas of the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Creek, Hurst, and Lidia Fires, among others, until a hazardous materials inspection is completed by an approved government agency.

Fire debris removal activities must be approved and comply with local, state, and federal laws and regulations. The County has requested state and federal assistance to expediate recovery activities and ensure the safe removal of fire debris from structures damaged by the fires. More detailed information about the debris removal program will be released as it becomes available.

This order applies exclusively to the cleanup or removal of fire debris and does not restrict the removal of personal property from residential sites. Some examples of fire debris include burnt building materials (wood, metal, concrete), burnt household items, pieces of the building’s foundation, and fire-contaminated soil found around burned structures or affected areas, which may contain harmful substances.

Persons allowed to enter fire damaged areas and retrieving personal items from fire damaged properties should wear respiratory, eye and skin protection. Person should also be aware that fire damaged lithium-ion batteries present a significant risk and should not be touched.

Fire debris, ash, and dirt from residential and structural fires may contain asbestos, heavy metals, and other hazardous substances. Exposure to these toxic substances can occur through the inhalation of ash and fire dust particles, contact with skin, or contamination of drinking water supplies. Improper handling or disposal of fire debris can increase these risks, spreading hazardous substances throughout the community and endangering workers, residents, and the environment.

Fire debris must be safely removed to prevent more harm. The process will be conducted in two phases:

Phase 1: Hazardous Waste Removal. The County Fire Health & Hazardous Materials Certified Unified Program Agency, in conjunction with State and federal partners, will conduct a hazardous materials assessment of all burned properties. This assessment will help determine the fire debris clean-up process required for the individual parcel or area.

Phase 2: Fire Debris Removal. The State and federal government will operate program for the clean-up, removal, and disposal fire debris that property owners can opt into to have their properties appropriately cleared of the hazardous fire debris. Properties owners may elect to hire contractors to clean up the property after the assessment but must receive approval and follow applicable laws regarding fire debris and hazardous waste clean-up and disposal.

