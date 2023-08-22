Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-winning Actor in ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at Age 66

California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.

Jones received a double-lung transplant in 2020, after years of living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. No cause of death was released.

A prolific theater and television actor, Jones is best known for his Emmy Award-winning turn as William Hill on NBC’s “This is Us.” But he also amassed extensive theatrical credits both on- and off-Broadway and around the country. A CalArts Center for New Performance (CNP) artist, Jones starred in the world premiere production of “Prometheus Bound” at the Getty Villa in 2013.

The Greek tragedy is based on the myth of Prometheus, a Titan who defies Zeus by giving fire to humans and teaching them. Because of his betrayal, Prometheus is subjected to the god’s wrath and punishment.

Jones played the titular role in the CNP production, but instead of being chained to a mountaintop for eternity, he was attached to a five and a half-ton steel wheel during the performance. The wheel was a visually stunning and brutal centerpiece for the ancient drama.

Travis Preston, dean of CalArts’ School of Theater and executive artistic director of CNP, sent a note of remembrance to the School of Theater and the CNP community. He wrote, in part:

“A dynamic artist and force of nature, he taught in the School of Theater and memorably played the titular role in CNP’s Prometheus Bound. Ron was a luminous presence, on stage and in the world. He was an artist through and through, and brought music, grace, and light to every space he entered. As Prometheus, his voice carried across the Malibu hills with such power and humanity. It was a privilege to direct him, and an even greater one to call him a dear friend.”

Jones was nominated for an Emmy four consecutive times from 2017-2020 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, winning in 2018 and 2020.

He appeared in the shows “Mr. Robot,” “The Get Down,” and “Luke Cage,” as well as in the movies “Half Nelson,” “Across the Universe,” “Dog Days,” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” In addition to his on-screen roles, Jones was a stage actor on and off Broadway, and he was nominated for a Tony Award in 2022 for his portrayal of Montrellous in the play “Clyde’s.”

Jones was also a father who made Emmy history when his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, won an Emmy for her performance in the Quibi series “#FreeRayshawn” in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter pair to win Emmys in the same year.

