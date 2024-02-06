header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 6
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release
| Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
cabrillo-beach-aerial

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.

The release of the untreated sewage has now been stopped.

Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water in the areas noted above. A sewage discharge occurred on Feb. 5 at approximately 6 a.m., resulting in an estimated at five million gallons entering the Dominguez Channel, which terminates near Cabrillo Beach.

The ocean water closure will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.

Please note that the Rain Advisory has been extended until Wednesday, Feb. 7 and warns residents to avoid contact with all ocean waters.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release

San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release
Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm

Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
Monday, Feb 5, 2024
The California Department of Transportation strongly recommends motorists avoid travel as much as possible during the atmospheric river storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from now through Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Start to Decline

Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Start to Decline
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 216 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...

Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations

Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
Santa Clarita Valley residents can obtain free sandbags at Los Angeles Country Fire Department stations in the SCV.
FULL STORY...

D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases

D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, along with L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón, Los Angeles Police Department and SouthGate Police Department announced that more than 300 organized retail theft cases involving adult and juvenile defendants have been filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced legislation that would help victims of wildfire by exempting settlement payments they receive from state income tax.
Wilk Bill Would Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.
Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.
Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.
San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Kaleb Lowery and Ty Harper each scored 25 as The Master's University defeated Life Pacific 100-78 Saturday night in men's basketball.
Lowery, Harper Propel Mustangs to Victory Over Warriors
Feb. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 6: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
Finally Family Homes Recognized as Nonprofit of the Quarter
Feb 7: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Feb 7: Hart District Board Meeting
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Castaic Union Governing Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Feb. 6: City Council Study Session Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘9-1-1’ Among Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
Feb. 8-11: The Cube Hosting 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
Former Canyon Theatre Guild President Greg Finley Dies at 76
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Comes to Stevenson Ranch
Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
The California Department of Transportation strongly recommends motorists avoid travel as much as possible during the atmospheric river storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from now through Tuesday.
Caltrans Urges Motorists to Stay Off Roads During Storm
Residents in Fruit Fly Quarantine Areas Urged to Skip Gifting Homegrown Produce
As Californians prepare to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, the California Department of Food and Agriculture is warning those living within fruit fly quarantine areas, including the affected areas of Stevenson Ranch and Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley, are urged to not move or gift homegrown produce during the celebration of Lunar New Year (throughout much of February), as it could spread invasive fruit flies.
Residents in Fruit Fly Quarantine Areas Urged to Skip Gifting Homegrown Produce
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness
Around the country, homelessness is on the rise and unfortunately, Santa Clarita is not immune.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Tackles Homelessness
Feb. 7: Plan Your Future at COC Foundation’s Online Seminar
The College of the Canyons Foundation is inviting you to a thought-provoking presentation.
Feb. 7: Plan Your Future at COC Foundation’s Online Seminar
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
SCVNews.com