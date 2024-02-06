San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.

The release of the untreated sewage has now been stopped.

Public Health officials are advising residents or visitors planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid contact with ocean water in the areas noted above. A sewage discharge occurred on Feb. 5 at approximately 6 a.m., resulting in an estimated at five million gallons entering the Dominguez Channel, which terminates near Cabrillo Beach.

The ocean water closure will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards.

Please note that the Rain Advisory has been extended until Wednesday, Feb. 7 and warns residents to avoid contact with all ocean waters.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. To view map of impacted locations and for more information please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

