San Pedro Ocean Water Closure Due to 5M Gallon Sewage Release

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has introduced legislation that would help victims of wildfire by exempting settlement payments they receive from state income tax.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced that it achieved an all-time high in Alaska bookings for the month of January, surpassing any previous January in the cruise brand’s history by more than 20%.
Daiso, the global retail chain offering a wide range of affordable and unique products, has announced the grand opening of its new Santa Clarita Valley store at The Plaza at Golden Valley in Canyon Country on Feb. 10.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an ocean water closure for the ocean waters surrounding the entire area around Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro due to the release of untreated sewage. The initial report of approximately 1,000,000 gallons has been revised to 5,000,000 gallons.
1988
- Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story
]
Kaleb Lowery and Ty Harper each scored 25 as The Master's University defeated Life Pacific 100-78 Saturday night in men's basketball.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is pleased to recognize Finally Family Homes as Senate District 21’s Nonprofit of the Quarter, for their dedication to former foster youth and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a joint meeting with Planning, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services and Arts commissions for a study session Tuesday, Feb. 6, beginning at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 5 - Sunday, Feb. 11.
Calling all hockey fans! The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the 2024 West Coast Hockey Conference.
Greg Finley was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1947 to Venice and Larry Finley, the television and radio personality/pioneer and cousin to writer/producer Rod Serling.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving up freshly made, handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is expanding in the Golden State with a new location in Stevenson Ranch.
The California Department of Transportation strongly recommends motorists avoid travel as much as possible during the atmospheric river storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting in Los Angeles and Ventura counties from now through Tuesday.
As Californians prepare to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, the California Department of Food and Agriculture is warning those living within fruit fly quarantine areas, including the affected areas of Stevenson Ranch and Valencia in the Santa Clarita Valley, are urged to not move or gift homegrown produce during the celebration of Lunar New Year (throughout much of February), as it could spread invasive fruit flies.
Around the country, homelessness is on the rise and unfortunately, Santa Clarita is not immune.
The College of the Canyons Foundation is inviting you to a thought-provoking presentation.
1921
- After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story
]
1822
- Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story
]
1998
- As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story
]
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
