header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over
| Monday, Dec 4, 2023
Santa Clarita Bus

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that MV Transportation and the union that represents the bus drivers came to an agreement on Sunday, ending the strike.

This resolution brings the restoration of regular local, commuter, Dial-A-Ride and ADA services to residents beginning Monday, Dec. 4.

Please continue to follow Santa Clarita Transit on (X) Twitter for the latest updates, @SCTBus and continue to utilize SantaClaritaTransit.com for routes, schedules, services and more.

For questions regarding service and routes, please call (661) 295-6300.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed

SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed
Monday, Dec 4, 2023
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over

Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over
Monday, Dec 4, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that MV Transportation and the union that represents the bus drivers came to an agreement on Sunday, ending the strike.
FULL STORY...

‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV

‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Dec 4, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Dec. 10.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia

Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming

Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
Friday, Dec 1, 2023
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region
The Master’s University has launched a new church and ministry scholarship for prospective students attending churches in the Southern California region (defined with Fresno County as the northern extremity).
TMU Launches Scholarship Serving Students in SoCal Region
SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
SCV Blood Donors Urgently Needed
Cougars Earn All-WSC Recognition
College of the Canyons had five players served with All-Western State Conference, South Division honors after closing out the 2023 season.
Cougars Earn All-WSC Recognition
Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida
It came down to the final 3.2 seconds.
Heartbreaking Loss for Mustangs in Florida
COC Awarded $500K Training Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $500,00 grant from the California Workforce Development Board to develop High Road Training Partnerships with regional industry partners.
COC Awarded $500K Training Grant
Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M
Yair Haimoff, managing director SIOR of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of four medical office condos located at 27335 Tourney Road in Valencia for a purchase price of $3.4 million.
Valencia Medical Office Condos Sell for $3.4M
Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube
One of my favorite new holiday traditions is taking my family to a day out on the ice at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, especially during the holiday season.
Ken Striplin | Holiday Season at The Cube
Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that MV Transportation and the union that represents the bus drivers came to an agreement on Sunday, ending the strike.
Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 4 - Sunday, Dec. 10.
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Six Productions Filming in SCV
Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Elf: The Musical’
The Canyon Theatre Guild’s production of "Elf The Musical," based on the New Line Cinema movie of the same name, opened Friday, Nov. 24 and will run until Dec. 23rd, including added shows on Sunday Dec. 3 and Thursday Dec. 14.
Canyon Theatre Guild Presents ‘Elf: The Musical’
National Parks Announces 2024 Entrance Fee-Free Days
During this festive season of joy and giving, the National Park Service presents the entrance fee-free dates for 2024.
National Parks Announces 2024 Entrance Fee-Free Days
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
Actor Danny Trejo Encourages CSUN Students to Help Others
When Danny Trejo was released from prison in 1969 after stints for crimes including armed robbery and drug dealing, and before he became one of today’s most recognizable actors, he returned to the neighborhood he grew up in and stole from.
Actor Danny Trejo Encourages CSUN Students to Help Others
Dec. 6: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 6: Hart District Regular Board Meeting
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theatre concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE,” to the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for one performance only on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7 p.m.
March 21: Mandy Patinkin Coming to PAC
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
As the new Commissioner of Athletics, this is the first opportunity I have had to witness and participate in the planning and implementation of the championship events held every year by the CIF Southern Section.
CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West | Fall Championship Round-up
Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Join the city of Santa Clarita Friday, Dec. 8, for part of your lunch break to test your knowledge about Green Santa Clarita programs and events.
Dec. 8: Green Santa Clarita Trivia
Dec. 7: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold an Engineering and Operations Committee meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: SCV Water Engineering, Operations Committee Meeting
L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will join in commemorating the 35th annual World AIDS Day Friday, with the theme “World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.”
L.A. County Recognizing World AIDS Day
Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Dec. 7: Parks & Rec to Discuss Winter Season Programming
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: