Santa Clarita Bus Strike Over

The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that MV Transportation and the union that represents the bus drivers came to an agreement on Sunday, ending the strike.

This resolution brings the restoration of regular local, commuter, Dial-A-Ride and ADA services to residents beginning Monday, Dec. 4.

Please continue to follow Santa Clarita Transit on (X) Twitter for the latest updates, @SCTBus and continue to utilize SantaClaritaTransit.com for routes, schedules, services and more.

For questions regarding service and routes, please call (661) 295-6300.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...