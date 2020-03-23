Santa Clarita: More Restrictions, Park Facility Closures

The city of Santa Clarita is announcing additional city park closures to ensure the necessary social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, March 24, the following park amenities will be closed throughout Santa Clarita:

* Basketball Courts

* Tennis/Pickleball Courts

* Dog Parks

* Park Restrooms

“It was disappointing to see the number of people who were not following the social distancing orders that are in place to protect our community,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth.

“In order to stop the group recreation that many have witnessed at our city parks, it is necessary to add these additional restrictions,” Smyth said. “We continue to work to balance the needs of the community with the essential safety measures that must be taken at this time.”

City amenities that are still open include:

* All sports fields at parks

* All trails

* All open space and trailheads

Residents who are utilizing city parks and trails must practice six feet of social distancing.

For more information on steps the City is taking to protect residents, please visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com.