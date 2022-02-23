Santa Clarita Receives $1 million in Measure A funding

By City of Santa Clarita

Mayor Laurene Weste attended an event in the city of South Gate, where the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District awarded the city of Santa Clarita $1 million in Measure A Acquisition Only grant funding to support the future acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space property in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The city of Santa Clarita was one of 30 grant recipients selected by RPOSD, which awarded the city its full funding amount requested.

“Our City of Santa Clarita has long been committed to preserving the critical open space that surrounds our community,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Thanks to this grant, we will be able to add this vitally important 400 acres to the thousands of acres that have already been preserved. These natural areas not only provide recreational opportunities for residents but also protect crucial natural habitats for wildlife.”

Over the last five years, the city has worked in partnership with The Trust for Public Land on a plan to acquire the Borax Mine Open Space property, which is located in the Angeles National Forest Conceptual Area Protection Plan. The grant funds will be used to narrow the funding gap that exists to acquire the property. This important piece of land is key in connecting the Angeles Forest back together and completing the greenbelt that surrounds the city of Santa Clarita.

In fall 2021, the Santa Clarita city Council authorized staff to apply for Measure A grant funds for the project, and staff applied for an Acquisition Only grant to further fund the acquisition of the Borax Mine Open Space. This land will become part of the thousands of acres of open space in the Santa Clarita Valley that is protected from future development.

