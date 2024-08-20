Santa Clarita Runners Club Donates to SCV Cross-Country Teams

The Santa Clarita Runners Club continues a long-standing tradition of supporting Santa Clarita Valley high school cross-country teams through its annual Independence Day Classic.

This year’s event exceeded all expectations, thanks to the unwavering dedication of the Santa Clarita Runners’ members and the generous contributions from community sponsors. The club has announced that it is matching last year’s donation of $3,250 per school, a total of $22,750.

The Independence Day Classic is a beloved community tradition that has grown to become the valley’s largest and most enduring running event.

This year’s event, which marked the 40th anniversary of the Classic, brought the community together in a vibrant display of patriotism and athleticism. Over 1,200 participants, from seasoned athletes to enthusiastic first-timers, took part in the event.

Proceeds once again benefit the high school cross-country programs within the Santa Clarita Valley, ensuring that young athletes have the resources they need to excel.

This year’s donation brings the club’s total contributions since 2011 to over $190,000, a testament to club’s commitment to fostering young talent in the community.

The funds were presented to the cross-country team coaches during the club’s annual summer social.

These donations are vital for the cross-country programs, which often operate with limited funding compared to other sports. The funds will help cover essential expenses such as uniforms, race registration fees, travel costs and equipment, allowing these programs to thrive and grow.

“The 40th anniversary of the Independence Day Classic was truly special. We saw record participation, unprecedented sponsor support and we are beyond thrilled to match our largest donation to date,” said Paola Howard, President of the Santa Clarita Runners. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our efforts directly benefit the young athletes in our community.”

For those interested in joining the ranks of sponsors for next year’s milestone event, please visit the Santa Clarita Runners at racedirector@scrunners.org.

The Santa Clarita Runners is a community-centered running club with a mission to promote health, fitness and camaraderie among residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. Through its flagship event, the Independence Day Classic and various other initiatives, it supports local running programs and other non-profit organizations.

