Santa Clarita Volunteers

Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 20, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious “Rising to Excellence Award” on June 23. This national award was presented to the City for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the creation of the Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub.

This Volunteer Hub is a website designed to connect volunteers to nonprofit organizations offering critical services across the Santa Clarita Valley. It also offers nonprofits a new avenue to promote their volunteer needs and recruit volunteers while providing residents with a one-stop shop for volunteer opportunities. Volunteer openings ranged from delivering desks to Hart District students to help them with remote learning, to meal and grocery deliveries during the pandemic, to maintaining the City’s trails in the Open Space that residents could enjoy during the pandemic and into the future. Since the site’s launch, there have been close to 30 volunteer opportunities from over a dozen local non-profits and over 170 volunteers registered. This new, easy to navigate online hub will continue to make volunteering in the City easy and efficient.

NAVPLG is an international association of administrators for volunteer programs in local, city and county government. NAVPLG recognizes the important role volunteer managers and programs play in mobilizing residents to make a difference in their communities.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or to visit the Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day

    59 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition

    Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition

    1 hour ago
  • Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic

    Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic

    3 hours ago
  • Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’

    Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’

    3 hours ago
  • TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield

    TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield

    4 hours ago
  • Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall

    Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall

    9 hours ago
  • L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants

    L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants

    10 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation

    Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation

    10 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 20)

    Today in SCV History (July 20)

    19 hours ago
  • July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced

    July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.