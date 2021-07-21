Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition

The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious “Rising to Excellence Award” on June 23. This national award was presented to the City for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the creation of the Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub.

This Volunteer Hub is a website designed to connect volunteers to nonprofit organizations offering critical services across the Santa Clarita Valley. It also offers nonprofits a new avenue to promote their volunteer needs and recruit volunteers while providing residents with a one-stop shop for volunteer opportunities. Volunteer openings ranged from delivering desks to Hart District students to help them with remote learning, to meal and grocery deliveries during the pandemic, to maintaining the City’s trails in the Open Space that residents could enjoy during the pandemic and into the future. Since the site’s launch, there have been close to 30 volunteer opportunities from over a dozen local non-profits and over 170 volunteers registered. This new, easy to navigate online hub will continue to make volunteering in the City easy and efficient.

NAVPLG is an international association of administrators for volunteer programs in local, city and county government. NAVPLG recognizes the important role volunteer managers and programs play in mobilizing residents to make a difference in their communities.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or to visit the Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

