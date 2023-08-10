Schiavo Awards $405,000 for Community Health at Northeast Valley Health Corporation

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has announced that she secured $405,000 for the Northeast Valley Health Corporation, which she presented to CEO Kimberly Wyard and staff members. Schiavo and Wyard also had a comprehensive discussion about Northeast Valley Health Corporation’s initiatives, policy priorities and its vital role in the community.

The funding allocation is designated to support infrastructure enhancements at Northeast Valley Health Corporation’s clinic sites located in the Santa Clarita Valley. This funding will empower Northeast Valley Health Corporation to invest in new equipment such as EKG machines, purchase 2,000 bilingual (Spanish/English) children’s books to bolster the Reach Out and Read program, and undertake minor renovations that will amplify ADA compliance and improve accessibility for patients with disabilities.

“The work Northeast Valley Health Corporation does to provide access to affordable healthcare to our community is critical. I am grateful for their work and so proud we were able to deliver these needed funds for investments that help reduce weight times and increase access to healthcare in our community,” said Schiavo.

Northeast Valley Health Corporation has extended its services for nearly half a century to underserved communities who face barriers to affordable healthcare in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. With 17 health centers and 12 Women, Infants and Children sites, Northeast Valley Health Corporation annually serves more than 81,000 patients at the health centers and nearly 39,000 at the Women, Infants and Children site.

“We are incredibly grateful to Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo for her exceptional dedication to the health and well-being of our patient community,” said Wyard. “The $405,000 in state funding secured by Assemblywoman Schiavo reflects a profound commitment to supporting those in the Santa Clarita Valley who are most in need of healthcare services. As we commemorate 50 years of serving our community, Northeast Valley Health Corporation remains steadfast in our mission to provide accessible and compassionate care to all. Champions like Assemblywoman Schiavo play an indispensable role in driving forward this mission and ensuring our continued success. Her advocacy empowers us to reach further, touch more lives, and create a lasting impact. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Assemblywoman Schiavo for her partnership and support, and we look forward to the positive outcomes we will achieve together.”

