October 16
1853 - Sarah Gifford, community leader and wife of Newhall's first railroad station agent, born in England [story]
Sarah Gifford
Schiavo’s Bills to Streamline Affordable Housing Signed by Governor
| Monday, Oct 16, 2023
Pilar SCHIAVO_2

California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed her package of bills (AB 519 and AB 911) to streamline the development of affordable housing in California.

These bills reduce administrative barriers and allow restrictive covenants to be modified during the purchase of the property to help address the housing affordability crisis.

“Communities across California, including those in our district, are facing a housing crisis. Too many families simply can’t afford housing they can afford, and that is partly due to the roadblocks faced by developers who build affordable housing. That’s why when I came to Sacramento, one of my priorities was focused on ensuring we address this growing crisis. I am proud that these two bills go a long way to reducing red tape and ensuring we can get more affordable housing built as quickly as possible,” said Schiavo. “AB 519 removes red tape by reducing administrative barriers and costs in housing development, and AB 911 will provide more opportunities and choice where families want to live. I am grateful that the Governor signed both of these bills and I look forward to working with him to expedite the process.”

AB 519:

California’s affordable housing and permanent homeless housing finance system is currently comprised of four separate entities which administer a variety of financial resources including tax credits, tax-exempt bonds, soft loans, and grants to housing developers who build and rehabilitate affordable housing for lower-income households and for people experiencing homelessness. Having so many funding sources increases costs – a Terner Center report found that each additional source of funding a developer applies for increases development costs by approximately 2%. Affordable housing projects already operate on razor thin margins, and additional administrative costs create barriers that decrease the number of units which ultimately get built.

AB 519 requires the California Department of Housing and Community Development, The California Housing Finance Agency and the Treasurer’s Office to jointly convene a workgroup composed of affordable and permanent supportive housing developers, local governments, and tribal governments to help create a single consolidated application and coordinated review process amongst the state entities involved in affordable housing finance. The workgroup is required to report recommendations to the Legislature on implementing a single application, and each of the state entities must provide a plan on updating their programs based upon the workgroup’s findings.

AB 911:

For decades, restrictive covenants on land use have prevented people of color or members of a certain religion from accessing housing in specific areas. These covenants shaped the landscape of neighborhoods and cities by creating segregated boundaries. Many of these types of covenants are prohibited and no longer enforceable, however some covenants, like density restrictions, still exist today.

For an affordable housing developer, a density restrictive covenant on a piece of real estate creates another financial barrier to a developer who wants to bring affordable homes to a community quickly. AB 721 (Bloom, 2021) established a process for removing density covenants for 100% affordable housing; however, this could only be done after the purchase, creating hesitancy in some developers. The passage of AB 911 allows a developer to check to make sure a covenant can be removed for their project and to remove the restrictive covenant while the property is in escrow thus streamlining the process and moving the project forward to shovel ready.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host a presentation on bats and show a movie, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Oct. 21: Halloween Movie Under the Oaks
Seven Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 16 - Sunday, Oct. 22.
Seven Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
Princess Cruises Announces Exclusive Partnership with World’s Most Famous Butcher Dario Cecchini
A shared passion for tradition, tastes and a love of celebration underscores a new exclusive partnership between Valencia-based Princess Cruises and the world’s most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini.
Princess Cruises Announces Exclusive Partnership with World’s Most Famous Butcher Dario Cecchini
Annual CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus
California State University, Northridge is hosting its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 28, offering local high school and community college students an all-access look at the campus and its programs. 
Annual CSUN Open House Welcomes Prospective Students to Campus
Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Regular Meeting of the Hart School Board
Today in SCV History (Oct. 15)
1939 - Second, larger OLPH Catholic Church dedicated on site of first (10th & Walnut, Newhall) [story]
OLPH
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
City Announces 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Winners
The City of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2023. This year, poets were tasked with invoking The Senses of Home, delving into the sights, sounds, smells and more that define a person's home within the community.
City Announces 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Winners
SCV to Experience Partial Solar Eclipse
The Santa Clarita Valley will be in the path of the partial solar eclipse that should start shortly after 8 a.m., with the maximum eclipse around 9:20 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 14.
SCV to Experience Partial Solar Eclipse
City Provides Limited Bus Service During Strike
The labor action by Teamsters Local 572 continues against MV Transit, the contractor that provides Santa Clarita Transit service. Santa Clarita Transit has secured a temporary emergency contract with Transit Systems to provide emergency service until labor relations are resolved.
City Provides Limited Bus Service During Strike
SUSD Receives Gold or Silver PBIS Statewide Recogniton for All Schools
California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has announced the 2023 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS. The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce that all 15 of Saugus School District schools received state recognition.
SUSD Receives Gold or Silver PBIS Statewide Recogniton for All Schools
Oct. 20: SizeUp Santa Clarita Workshop for Small Business
Looking to start up or expand your small business? Join the city of Santa Clarita for a presentation on how to make the best decisions for your local business using the city of Santa Clarita’s informative and powerful web tools: SizeUp Santa Clarita and Mergent Intellect.
Oct. 20: SizeUp Santa Clarita Workshop for Small Business
Master’s Mustangs Swim Teams Sweep Tri-meet
The Master's University Mustangs dominated in the pool at the Arizona tri-meet with both the men's and women's squads defeating Arizona Christian and OUAZ on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Surprise, Ariz.
Master’s Mustangs Swim Teams Sweep Tri-meet
Donna Lee, Valencia Coach, Named to CIF Hall of Fame
Valencia High School Coach Donna Lee has been named one of 13 educators named to the 39th Class of Inductees into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame.
Donna Lee, Valencia Coach, Named to CIF Hall of Fame
LASD is Monitoring Ongoing Middle East Conflict
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department advisory to all residents of Los Angeles County to remind residents to stay calm when attending demonstrations and to report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.
LASD is Monitoring Ongoing Middle East Conflict
No. 17 Canyons Takes Fourth Straight 31-21 Over No. 9 El Camino
No. 17 College of the Canyons returned to action following its week six bye with a 31-21 conference victory over No. 9 El Camino College on Thursday night to win its fourth straight contest.
No. 17 Canyons Takes Fourth Straight 31-21 Over No. 9 El Camino
Nov. 6-10: CalArts AIR23 Artist in Residence Week
The Herb Alpert School of Music at California Institute of the Arts presents the second annual Artist in Residence Week, AIR23, from Monday, Nov. 6, to Friday, Nov. 10.
Nov. 6-10: CalArts AIR23 Artist in Residence Week
Nov. 4: Yes I Can to Host Good Karma Music & Arts Festival
Tickets are now available for the Good Karma Music & Arts Festival, a daylong event scheduled Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Field, 20840 Centre Point Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 4: Yes I Can to Host Good Karma Music & Arts Festival
Jason Gibbs | Join Us for State of the City 2023 ‘Event Extravaganza’
Not only am I fortunate to live here in our vibrant city, I am honored to serve as its mayor. The city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer a wide range of programs and services to our residents.
Jason Gibbs | Join Us for State of the City 2023 ‘Event Extravaganza’
Schiavo’s Bill Modernizing Healthcare Access Signed by Governor
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced her bill modernizing healthcare access in California, AB 1697, has beem signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Bill Modernizing Healthcare Access Signed by Governor
SCVNews.com
