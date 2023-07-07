Schiavo’s First Bill Safeguarding Seniors Signed by Newsom

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed her first bill, Assembly Bill 751 Elder and Adult Abuse Reporting, aimed at protecting the safety and well-being of California’s senior and disabled communities. AB 751 signifies a significant step forward in combating the pervasive issue of abuse targeting these vulnerable populations.

“I’m so proud that our first bill signed by Governor Newsom is AB 751, aimed at protecting the safety of our senior and disabled communities,” said Schiavo. “This bill earned bipartisan support from my colleagues in the Legislatures because too often, these communities are targeted and preyed upon. It’s critical that when abuse is reported, it’s investigated. This milestone achievement represents a collective effort to prioritize the safety and security of our senior and disabled populations.”

AB 751 addresses the urgent need for law enforcement agencies to improve their training and investigative protocols concerning abuse inflicted on elderly and disabled people. The legislation mandates that agencies provide comprehensive information and training on various types of abuse, ensuring a more informed and effective response to these distressing incidents.

In California, there are approximately 8.5 million older adults and 9 million people with disabilities, encompassing both adults and children. Unfortunately, these individuals are uniquely susceptible to the harms of abuse and other serious crimes, which often go unreported, uninvestigated, and unpunished. Abuse can manifest in diverse forms, including physical and psychological mistreatment, financial exploitation, and caregiver neglect.

“This is the next, major step toward a revolutionary change in how law enforcement protects California’s 9 million adults and children with disabilities and its 8.5 million older adults.” said Greg deGiere with the Advocates for People with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities California.

AB 751 also garnered robust support from both senior and disability groups, demonstrating its critical importance in safeguarding these communities.

“We want to thank the Legislature and the Governor for prioritizing the health and safety of all Californians, especially our children, seniors, and people with disabilities with the passage of AB 751,” said Dwayne Camp Jr with the California Alliance for Retired Americans. “This legislation is pivotal to ensure law enforcement is better equipped with the resources to more equitably protect our most vulnerable communities and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with all stakeholders during the implementation process.”

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo was elected to the California State Assembly in November of 2022 to represent the 40th Assembly District, representing the Northwest San Fernando Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley. Upon her election, she was appointed as Assistant Majority Whip by the Speaker of the Assembly and now serves as Chair of the Assembly Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. Prior to her election, Assemblywoman Schiavo was a Nurse Advocate and Small Business Owner who worked in the labor movement for more than 20 years. Throughout her career, Assemblywoman Schiavo helped deliver healthcare, including reproductive healthcare, to more than one million people. In the Northwest San Fernando Valley, she co-founded an organization that helped secure housing for Veterans experiencing homelessness, has delivered more than 50,000 meals to people in need, and increased resources to help keep our communities safe. Assemblywoman Schiavo lives in Chatsworth with her daughter Sofia where they love to hike in the Santa Susana Mountains.

