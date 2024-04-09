Schiavo Co-Authors Bill to Combat Retail Theft

In a step toward strengthening the fight against retail theft, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, appeared at a press conference on April 9 alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and a bipartisan coalition of Assemblymembers who introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at curtailing the surge in retail crimes.

This bill package comes as a result of the months-long effort to tackle this growing crisis, including the formation of the Select Committee on Retail Theft, of which Schiavo is a member.

At the forefront of this legislative bill package is AB 2943, a bill in which Schiavo is a principal co-author. This bill specifically targets the organized crime rings behind a growing wave of “smash and grab” retail theft, marking a significant advancement in legislative efforts to protect local businesses and strengthen public safety.

AB 2943 creates stringent penalties for “professional” retail thieves, introduces measures to combat the online sale of stolen goods and includes provisions for aggregating theft values to meet grand theft criteria, enhancing the ability of law enforcement to respond effectively to these crimes.

“As a member of the Select Committee on Retail Theft and Principal Co-Author of AB 2843, we have prioritized addressing growing organized retail crime in our community. We have worked to connect with our community about its unique challenges, including launching a survey to gather community data on the impact of retail theft in AD40, which has led us to today’s announcement of our comprehensive bill package to bring forward real and lasting solutions to retail theft. This legislation will protect our local businesses and economy, ensure the public is safe and meaningfully collaborate with law enforcement,” said Schiavo. “AB 2943, the bill in which I am proud to serve as a principal co-author, will play a crucial role in our broader strategy to combat retail theft, providing law enforcement and businesses with the tools they need to protect Californians. This legislation not only aims to disrupt the operations of crime rings but also ensures that our justice system is equipped to deal with modern challenges in retail theft.”

At the press conference announcing the legislative bill package, Speaker Rivas remarked, “The goal of the select committee was to act with focus and urgency, and also work to deliver comprehensive, holistic solutions to this problem. I can say that this morning, the Assembly is moving forward a comprehensive, balanced, and bipartisan legislative package that seeks to strengthen public safety, protect shoppers and business owners across California, and ensure that we deliver real, visible, quality of life improvements to Californians.”

The California Chamber of Commerce also joined the press conference in support of the legislative bill package, adding “The listening and collaboration that has gone on has been really key to making sure that this is a comprehensive and effective package that will give law enforcement the tools they need to address this issue in a swift and effective manner.”

Other bills announced as part of the legislative package include AB 1779 (Irwin), AB 1802 (Jones-Sawyer), AB 1960 (Soria), AB1972 (Alanis), and AB3209 (Berman). These bills, in addition to others, are being cited in the Assembly Public Safety Committee.

To view the press conference in its entirety, click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...