SCV-Based Artist Releases New Music Video for Film ‘Easy’

Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival is proud to present “Easy,” a heartwarming film about love and life’s complexities. With music by Santa Clarita-based Wildspring, direction and writing by Rafaela Rocha, this film is a true testament to the raw talent of indie filmmakers. The film’s producer, Pedro Guimaraes, and key cast member, Barbara Schucko, also deserve recognition for their leading contributions to this project.
From May 1 to May 15, ‘Easy’ will be available for online screening as part of Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival. This festival is a public event available via Vimeo On-Demand, allowing viewers to watch the films from the comfort of their own home. We encourage everyone to support grassroots independent artists and filmmakers with limited budgets but big ideas. By doing so, we can help develop the talent of tomorrow’s filmmakers.
“Easy” is a musical film that reminds us that life is not always easy, but it is up to us to choose how we see our disillusions. Sometimes, it takes a long drive to figure them out. It is a beautiful representation of the complexities of life and love, and we are thrilled to have it as part of Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival.
To purchase tickets for the online programme and watch ‘Easy’ and other amazing films, please visit https://liftoff.network when the festival opens on May 1. We hope you enjoy the festival and support the talented indie filmmakers who make it possible.
The stories are as diverse as their filmmakers: An ex-gang member struggling to help his mother return home. A son fulfilling his father’s baseball dream. A father struggling to provide for his son. Two lonely people battling solitary confinement. An effort to negotiate peace in the middle of a war.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $1.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners, announced that its award-winning 1.7-million-square-foot industrial park in Santa Clarita.
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 5 through Aug. 19, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
In preparation for the 2023 wildfire season, Coulson Aviation will be completing a fleet wide training exercise on Saturday, April 29, in the Angeles National Forest above Santa Clarita, seven miles northeast of Castaic Lake.
William S. Hart Union High School District music educator, Peggi Stoffel, was recently recognized at the state level as this year’s “Middle School Music Educator Specialist” by the California Music Educators Association at the 2023 California All State Music Education Conference
Explore the exploits of Pancho Barnes and other pioneer women aviators in Southern California with author, aviator and aviation historian, Barbara Schultz at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall.
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
