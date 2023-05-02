SCV-Based Artist Releases New Music Video for Film ‘Easy’

Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival is proud to present “Easy,” a heartwarming film about love and life’s complexities. With music by Santa Clarita-based Wildspring, direction and writing by Rafaela Rocha, this film is a true testament to the raw talent of indie filmmakers. The film’s producer, Pedro Guimaraes, and key cast member, Barbara Schucko, also deserve recognition for their leading contributions to this project.

From May 1 to May 15, ‘Easy’ will be available for online screening as part of Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival. This festival is a public event available via Vimeo On-Demand, allowing viewers to watch the films from the comfort of their own home. We encourage everyone to support grassroots independent artists and filmmakers with limited budgets but big ideas. By doing so, we can help develop the talent of tomorrow’s filmmakers.

“Easy” is a musical film that reminds us that life is not always easy, but it is up to us to choose how we see our disillusions. Sometimes, it takes a long drive to figure them out. It is a beautiful representation of the complexities of life and love, and we are thrilled to have it as part of Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival.

Watch Wildspring’s “Easy” [here].

To purchase tickets for the online programme and watch ‘Easy’ and other amazing films, please visit https://liftoff.network when the festival opens on May 1. We hope you enjoy the festival and support the talented indie filmmakers who make it possible.

