SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.

The Santa Clarita Valley SELPA and its member districts are responsible for identifying, locating, and evaluating any children with known or suspected disabilities to determine whether a need for special education and related services exist. All referrals are considered confidential and services, for eligible children, are provided at no cost. The parent, legal guardian, or surrogate parent retains the right to refuse services and are provided other procedural safeguards under federal and state law.

Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

Local School District Special Education Offices:

– Castaic Union School District, 661-257-4500

28131 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA 91355

– Newhall School District, 661-291-4000

25375 Orchard Village Road, Ste. 200, Valencia, CA 91355

– Saugus Union School District, 661-294-5300

24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

– Sulphur Springs Union School District, 661-252-5131

27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

– William S. Hart Union High School District, 661-259-0033

21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

– Santa Clarita Valley SELPA, 661-259-0033 ext. 742

26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information, contact the SELPA office at (661) 259-0033 ext. 742 or email Lisa Nakutin at Lnakutin@hartdistrict.org.

