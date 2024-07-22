header image

July 22
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
| Monday, Jul 22, 2024
SELPA

The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.

The Santa Clarita Valley SELPA and its member districts are responsible for identifying, locating, and evaluating any children with known or suspected disabilities to determine whether a need for special education and related services exist. All referrals are considered confidential and services, for eligible children, are provided at no cost. The parent, legal guardian, or surrogate parent retains the right to refuse services and are provided other procedural safeguards under federal and state law.

Special education programs are available to all eligible students with disabilities in the least restrictive environment in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

If you are concerned about your child’s development or have reason to believe your child needs special education due to a physical, mental, emotional, learning, or speech problem, you are encouraged to contact either your local school district’s Special Education Department or the SCV SELPA office.

Local School District Special Education Offices:

– Castaic Union School District, 661-257-4500
28131 Livingston Ave, Valencia, CA 91355

– Newhall School District, 661-291-4000
25375 Orchard Village Road, Ste. 200, Valencia, CA 91355

– Saugus Union School District, 661-294-5300
24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

– Sulphur Springs Union School District, 661-252-5131
27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

– William S. Hart Union High School District, 661-259-0033
21380 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

– Santa Clarita Valley SELPA, 661-259-0033 ext. 742
26320 Spirit Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

For more information, contact the SELPA office at (661) 259-0033 ext. 742 or email Lisa Nakutin at Lnakutin@hartdistrict.org.

Child Find (Twitter Post)

Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants

Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra and the Child & Family Center have all earned grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors

Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Every day ​115 lives are taken by Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States. The Met Gala SCV is part of a nationwide effort by METAvivor, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. We exclusively fund Metastatic Breast Cancer research through rigorous scientific peer-review.
FULL STORY...

Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members

Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Tim Williams, a lifelong resident of Val Verde and member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board, is working to make sure his community and its storied past is not forgotten.
FULL STORY...

Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership

Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ransomeware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19.
Ransomeware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Each year, since 1959, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors funds the production of a free holiday celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Dec. 24.
Apply to Appear in 65th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes overnights Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic for paving work.
Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced Overnights in Castaic Area
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra and the Child & Family Center have all earned grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Master Chorale, SCYA, Child & Family Center Earn County Art Grants
July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Santa Clarita Public Libraries will host Tin Can art craft events at all three of the Santa Clarita branches July 23-25 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Sign up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 8-11 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty.
Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
The Canyon County Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-9 p.m.
Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center
July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Event at Valencia Public Library
The Valencia Public Library will host a Teens DIY craft event for journals Thursday, July 25 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m. at 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.
July 25: Teen DIY Craft Journal Event at Valencia Public Library
‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Textura,” an original paintings and mosaic work exhibition by local artist Naomi Young.
‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN
July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart
Join Amazing Dog Rescue at PetSmart to meet the cutest, most amazing, fluffy friends searching for their forever homes, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart
Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors
Every day ​115 lives are taken by Metastatic Breast Cancer in the United States. The Met Gala SCV is part of a nationwide effort by METAvivor, a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. We exclusively fund Metastatic Breast Cancer research through rigorous scientific peer-review.
Sept. 21: Met Gala SCV Seeks Sponsors
July 27: Santa Clarita Will Waive Animal Adoption Fees
Did you know that the summer season is the busiest intake time for Animal Care Centers? It’s also the best time to add a new furry friend to your family.
July 27: Santa Clarita Will Waive Animal Adoption Fees
Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members
Tim Williams, a lifelong resident of Val Verde and member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board, is working to make sure his community and its storied past is not forgotten.
Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members
SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project
The California Department of Transportation has announced emergency repairs on State Route 126 to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes and place erosion control.
SR-126 Highway Debris Removal, Emergency Repairs Project
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
In celebration of Zonta leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley, ten past presidents of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the Installation of Officers and Directors for the 2024-2026 biennium on Monday, May 20 at the beautiful patio of Salt Creek Grille in Valencia.
Zonta SCV Installs 2024-2026 Leadership
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Summer is here! With the season in full swing and kids starting their school break, the city of Santa Clarita welcomes youth to one of its most popular and long-standing programs:
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita Community Centers’ Summer Camps
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 24 as triple digit temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Toby Lite, a middle infielder from Saugus High School has signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Saugus High Infielder Toby Lite Signs with TMU Baseball
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
The Outlets at Tejon are helping kids get ready for the new school year with its Back-to-School Bonanza happening Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
Aug. 3: Back-to-School Bonanza at Tejon Outlets
