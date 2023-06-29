header image

1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
Sept. 2: CSUN Night Returns to Dodger Stadium
| Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
CSUN Dodger Night

After four long years, California State University, Northridge is delighted to announce the return of the historic CSUN Night at Dodger Stadium Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6:10 p.m. Spend a fun evening with fellow Matadors, family and friends cheering the Los Angeles Dodgers as they face off against the Atlanta Braves.

As part of the special CSUN package, you will receive an exclusive dual-branded CSUN/Dodger bucket hat.***

***This is not a stadium-wide promotion and is only available as part of the CSUN ticket package. Ticket purchases must be made through the link below to qualify for the special promotional item.

Cost (includes an exclusive CSUN-branded bucket hat):

Preferred Field (sections 51 and 53) SOLD OUT!

Preferred Loge (sections 163, 165 and 167) $76

Reserve Box third base (sections 5, 7, 9, 11 and 15) $76

Reserve Box first base (sections 4, 6, 8 and 10) $74

Infield Reserve (sections 19, 23, 27 and 31) $68

Infield Reserve (sections 35 and 39) $61

Reserve upper (sections 13, 17 and 21) $53

For seating chart, click [here].

*If you prefer to have your group sit together, please purchase tickets as a group.

*Children 3 and under can enter the stadium for free provided they sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. Should the parent or guardian want a child aged 3 and under to have their own seat, a ticket must be purchased. Please note a child who is 3 and younger and entering the stadium on a giveaway day is not entitled to a promotional item without a valid ticket.

***For ADA inquiries, visit Dodgers FAQ page prior to purchase.

The L.A. Dodgers will donate a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to support the CSUN Alumni Association scholarship program.
