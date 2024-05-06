header image

Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Dodger Day Celebrates 45 Years
| Monday, May 6, 2024

Ken StriplinCelebrate 45 Years of Santa Clarita Dodger Day!

Warmer weather, longer days and the sound of baseball is officially back! As a longtime Dodger fan, some of my favorite memories have been taking my family to Chavez Ravine to enjoy a game. From the sound of the thousands of fans cheering in the stadium, to enjoying garlic fries and a Dodger Dog, baseball in Los Angeles will always be one of my favorite summer activities.

This year, Santa Clarita Dodger Day is celebrating its 45th year and residents can cheer on the boys in blue as they take on the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, June 1, at 7:10 p.m. Whether you are an avid Dodger fan or it’s your first game, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out with friends and family, especially after the Dodger lineup has added baseball greats like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This game is also very important to our community, as it is Tyler Glasnow Bobblehead Night. Glasnow was born and raised in Santa Clarita, and was a star player on the Hart High School baseball team. The right-handed pitcher was drafted out of high school in 2011 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, before eventually making it back home to be a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a tight-knit community, I am proud that our residents can come together to celebrate our local Santa Clarita native, as he plays among the best baseball players in the world.

To make sure our attendees can get one of the Tyler Glasnow bobblehead giveaways, the City is offering residents a ride to the game by taking one of our Santa Clarita Transit buses. The Santa Clarita Dodger Day Shuttle will pick up residents from two locations in Santa Clarita. The pick up locations will be the McBean Regional Transit Center, located at 24375 Valencia Boulevard, with a departure time of 4 p.m., and the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, with a departure time of 4:20 p.m.

The buses will depart Dodger Stadium to return to Santa Clarita 45-minutes after the game concludes. Tickets for the bus can be purchased for $3 per person and can be paid for in cash, with a TAP card or through the Token Transit mobile app upon boarding the bus.

With each game ticket purchased, attendees will also receive a Santa Clarita Dodger Day foam finger, sponsored by Henry Rodriguez State Farm Insurance Agent. Residents can bring these to the game, where they sit will fellow community members in the stands cheering on the boys in blue!

Santa Clarita Dodger Day is a great way to spend time with friends and family, while enjoying a night out in Los Angeles. I encourage our residents to join us as we celebrate 45 years of supporting Dodger baseball. To learn more about Santa Clarita Dodger Day or to purchase tickets, please visit SCVDodgerDay.com.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
