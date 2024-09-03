Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.

Come out and enjoy the day, sketch, paint, or meditate.

The event will be located at the Ventura River Estuary. The Estuary is located west of Surfer’s Point.

The event is open to all. If you would like to be on the Plein Air email list, sign up through the website and join the meet-up group.

Directions from Santa Clarita: The Estuary is located west of Surfer’s Point, driving instructions are below.

Follow CA-126 W to S California Street in Ventura; Merge onto US-101-N

Take exit 7A for California Street, turn left

Turn right on East Harbor Blvd.

Turn left onto Figueroa Street.

Continue onto Shoreline Drive

Look for restrooms on the left and the last parking lot. Park at the end of the lot. Walk west to the Estuary.

Follow Shoreline Drive passed the restrooms to the last parking lot on the left. The Fair Grounds will be on the right. Park at the parking spots closest to the end of the lot. From there follow the path to the river. There is a lovely spot where the river meets the ocean.

Driving directions are available on GPS. Look for Surfers Point at Seaside Park, or Ventura River Estuary.

For more information email Meressa922@gmail.com.

