Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off

Come prove which ribs reign supreme at the Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

Agua Dulce Winery is located at 9640 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, 91390.

Whether a master of the grill or just love the taste of perfectly smoked ribs, this is the event for all who enjoy BBQ. Compete for the title of Rib Champion or simply come to enjoy mouth-watering ribs with friends and family.

To enter the competition, email Steve@aguadulcewinery.com to secure a spot on the grill.

Or just attend for the ribs, it’s $25 per person.

RSVP is required, call (661)268-7402 to reserve a seat.

Don’t miss out on a delicious day of fun, food and friendly competition.

