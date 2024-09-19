Sept. 21: JCI Invites All Veterans to Upcoming Resource Fair

JCI Santa Clarita is proud to announce the upcoming Veteran’s Resource Fair, scheduled to take place on Sept. 21 at William S. Hart Park.

This event aims to provide veterans and their families with valuable resources, support, and community connections.

The JCI Veteran’s Resource Fair will feature a variety of services and activities, including job placement assistance, health and wellness resources, educational opportunities, and family-friendly games.

Local businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies will be present to offer their support and services to the veteran community.

“We are thrilled to host this event and bring together so many resources for our veterans,” said Arnold Bryant, Navy Veteran and Co-Chair. “Our goal is to create a supportive environment where veterans and their families can access the help and information they need, while also enjoying a fun and engaging day.”

Volunteers are essential to the success of the Veteran’s Resource Fair, and JCI welcomes individuals and groups to join in supporting this meaningful cause. Volunteer activities may include assisting with event setup, providing information to attendees, and participating in various event activities. Interested volunteers can register online.

The event will take place from 10a.m. to 1p.m. at William S. Hart Park, Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

For more information about the JCI Veteran’s Resource Fair, please contact Arnold Bryant at 661-860-6387 or jciveteransresourcefair@gmail.com.

