Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative

Marching On, a barbeque and live music fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be held Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event, sponsored by ARod 4 Real Estate, will feature the band Get Off My Lawn and catering by Copperhill BBQ.

Tickets are $50 each.

The fundraiser will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 360 Executive Suites, 25101 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

For tickets visit www.scv-vets.org/product/marching-on-general-admission.

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative was originally established by founders Judith and Elliott Wolfe in 2017, for the purpose of engaging Master Degree candidates from the University of Southern California School of Social Work, working as interns, to provide mental health assistance and counseling to veteran students at College of the Canyons

It has expanded to become an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 with tax deductible status operating a complete Veteran Center, providing an array of referral resources for all veterans, active military and their families.

The membership of the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative consists of dozens of non-profit organizations, local businesses and individuals, providing their services, much of it pro bono, to those veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley community who have served their country and may be in need of the many areas of assistance that are offered.

Find help for medical assistance, dental assistance, legal assistance, employment, housing, home care, financial advice/assistance and many other categories.

For more information visit www.scv-vets.org.

