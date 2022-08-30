Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN

“The Real Housewives of Troy,” an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.

“The Real Housewives of Troy” is a re-telling of the ancient Greek tragedy, “The Trojan Women.”

“The Trojan Women,” written by ancient Greek playwright Euripides in 400BC, tells the story of Hecuba, once queen of Troy, who was left with a bleak future as a slave to an Athenian general. More than that, it is a denouncement of war as seen through the eyes of the surviving, yet conquered, women.

In this retelling of that classic tale meet these once affluent women of Troy as not only despondent survivors of a terrible war but also as vacuous, whiny, backstabbing and self-indulgent as the women from “The Real Housewives” franchise that we love to hate.

Eclipse Theatre LA will donate a portion of all ticket sales to Single Mothers Outreach in Santa Clarita.

Tickets are $20 each.

The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For tickets visit “The Real Housewives of Troy.”

