header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 31
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
| Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Eclipse theater

“The Real Housewives of Troy,” an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.

“The Real Housewives of Troy” is a re-telling of the ancient Greek tragedy, “The Trojan Women.”

“The Trojan Women,” written by ancient Greek playwright Euripides in 400BC, tells the story of Hecuba, once queen of Troy, who was left with a bleak future as a slave to an Athenian general. More than that, it is a denouncement of war as seen through the eyes of the surviving, yet conquered, women.

In this retelling of that classic tale meet these once affluent women of Troy as not only despondent survivors of a terrible war but also as vacuous, whiny, backstabbing and self-indulgent as the women from “The Real Housewives” franchise that we love to hate.

Eclipse Theatre LA will donate a portion of all ticket sales to Single Mothers Outreach in Santa Clarita.

Tickets are $20 each.

The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

For tickets visit “The Real Housewives of Troy.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN

Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
FULL STORY...

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class

Sept. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Offers Social Square Dance Class
Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club will offer a 14-week Social Square Dance class through the city of Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department.
FULL STORY...

Agua Dulce Women’s Club Announces New Art Exhibit

Agua Dulce Women’s Club Announces New Art Exhibit
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
An art exhibit entitled “Out of LA” will showcase rural landscapes, horses, wild animals, people and unusual perspectives of plants or animals at the Agua Dulce Women’s Club.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 10: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Car, Bike Show

Sept. 10: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Car, Bike Show
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
A fun event that will have something for everyone. The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,090 new cases countywide and 50 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in Santa Clarita, SCV Total 499
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion authored by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities by 18 months.
Barger’s Motion to Extend Outdoor Dining Earns Board Approval
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's -- Santa Clarita will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at Bridgeport Park, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 8: Register Now for 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Santa Clarita
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the three men who died Sunday afternoon in a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road.
Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Dominates in Final Match of Electric City Invitational
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
COC Cougars Men’s Soccer Makes History with Program’s First International Match
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Oct. 21-22: Business for Artists Conference Offers Development Education
The city of Santa Clarita will host "The Business for Artists Conference" to give arts and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn business development.
Oct. 21-22: Business for Artists Conference Offers Development Education
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception - is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park.
Sept. 21: SCV Chamber Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
CSUN Welcomes Students Back
Welcome back to a brand new year, Matadors. To help all the new and returning students, here’s a list of key resources and information to make the first weeks of school as smooth as possible.
CSUN Welcomes Students Back
CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
California State University, Northridge, and Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, played to a 1-1 men's soccer tie Sunday night at Matador Soccer Field.
CSUN, Southern Illinois Play to 1-1 Draw
Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
The California Interscholastic Federation has released its 2022 pre-season cross-country poll, ranking Saugus Boys No. 9 in Division 2.
Saugus Boys Cross Country Ranked No. 9 in Pre-Season Poll
Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
VENTURA — College of the Canyons was on the winning side of a 3-1 road result vs. Ventura College on Friday, as the Cougars used two goals from sophomore Rebekah Brooks to open the 2022 season in victorious fashion.
Lady Cougars Open Season with 3-1 Win Over Ventura
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Announces Fall Events
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters.
San Francisquito Crash Kills Three, Two in Critical Condition
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
The Knights of Columbus at Saint Kateri Church is holding its annual Pasta Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus Annual Pasta Dinner
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
The Valley Industry Association's "An Evening with Kathryn Barger," which was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed.
VIA Postpones ‘An Evening with Kathryn Barger’
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 203 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 deaths and 6,467 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 203 New SCV Cases; Two Additional Deaths
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: