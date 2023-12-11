Six-Year-Old with Cystic Fibrosis Named Honorary Matador

California State University, Northridge baseball head coach Eddie Cornejo announced the addition of six-year-old Andrew Rivera as an honorary Matador this season.

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, Rivera was not allowed to compete in little league due to symptoms related to his disorder. After his exclusion from the little league, Rivera was invited to join the CSUN Baseball team this season as an honorary member.

Rivera will be with the Matadors throughout the 2024 campaign and will attend home games while wearing his own CSUN Baseball uniform.

“Andrew is a reminder to us all of what a real competitor looks like day in and day out,” said Cornejo. “We are thrilled to have him part of our team and look forward to the day we get to see him play on a baseball field.”

Joined by members of his family, Rivera officially “signed” his letter of intent to join the Matadors at the team’s annual holiday dinner on Dec. 4. He was presented with a CSUN cap and jersey while posing for pictures with the Matador coaching staff and the entire 2024 team.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...