Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers

Yair Haimoff, SIOR and Randy Cude of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce a recent 71,874-square-foot ground lease located in Valencia, CA.

Haimoff and Cude represented the landlord. The tenant, In-N-Out Burgers, was represented by Epsteen & Associates.

The property was the site of a freestanding restaurant formerly occupied by El Torito. It features ample parking, and it offers tremendous freeway and highway visibility.

The asset is located at 27510 The Old Road, near the corner of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway. This location is at the gateway to Six Flags Magic Mountain/Hurricane Harbor, which boasts more than three million visitors annually.

It is also across from three major developments, Newhall Ranch (21,000 homes), Entrada South (1,600 residential units), and Entrada North (75 acres of mixed-use).

With tremendous daily traffic counts at upwards of 380,000 cars per day, this restaurant use at this location will no doubt bring in many customers.

Spectrum Commercial Real Estate Inc., founded in 2018 and headquartered in Valencia and Woodland Hills, California, is a full service commercial real estate firm that offers clients personalized service, local knowledge and a pioneering approach to brokerage services. The firm’s full spectrum of services includes tenant and landlord rep, leasing, sales (owner-user and investments), 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, and providing clients with exceptional brokerage services. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.

