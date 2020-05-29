in person dining

State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons

Uploaded: , Friday, May 29, 2020

By Press Release

California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday morning to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services, with social distancing requirements.

L.A. County requested a variance from the state on Wednesday. Most other California counties have already reopened dining rooms for in-person dining and barbershops and hair salons following social distancing guidelines.

The county said it had met the criteria for reopening set by the state department of Public Health, and state officials agreed.

“We are allowing local decision-making to go into effect but it’s conditioned on plans that have to be attested to by local, county, electeds, and local health officials and through a process of engagement with the state,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“Today’s announcement by the state represents monumental progress for Los Angeles County as we join the vast majority of other regions in California on the path toward reopening and recovery,” Kathryn Barger, chair of the County Board of Supervisors said in a statement.

“This approval by the State enables the county to immediately allow for the safe reopening of in-person dining, hair salons, and barbershops — further bringing our communities together and resuming to a sense of normalcy,” said Barger, who represents the county’s Fifth District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Our ability to continue on the path of reopening will depend on our adherence to physical distancing and face covering guidelines to ensure we are able to protect the public health of our residents,” she said. “I am grateful to our state and local partners for their collaboration in helping us transition to being Safer at Work and Safer in our Communities.”

“It’s official! L.A. County can reopen restaurants for in-person dining, and resume services at barbershops/hair salons,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth tweeted. “Big thanks to @kathrynbarger @SupJaniceHahn for taking up @santaclarita efforts and expanding it to all of L.A. County.”

This is a breaking story; watch for updates.

