Stevenson Ranch Resident, Grammy-Winning Producer Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, is being investigated for 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges for incidents between 2010 and 2018.
Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, is being investigated for 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges for incidents between 2010 and 2018, for which detectives were notified of on July 31.
“On Aug. 5, 2020, Mr. Fisher was arrested by personnel from the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau,” read an LASD nixle alert. “Based on the nature of the allegations, (Special Victims Bureau) detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”
Fisher was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.
In 2019, he lost a $15 million lawsuit in Los Angeles for similar allegations, according to multiple news reports.
Since 2005, the music producer has been active in the industry and was awarded Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song in 2015. He has worked with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Ray J and Niki Minaj.
Additional details were not immediately available, according to SIB officialsThursday morning The Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public regarding any information about the incident and those with information can contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273.
Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
