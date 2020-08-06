[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Stevenson Ranch Resident, Grammy-Winning Producer Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
| Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Detail/Noel Christopher Fisher

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, is being investigated for 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges for incidents between 2010 and 2018.

Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, 41, is being investigated for 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault related charges for incidents between 2010 and 2018, for which detectives were notified of on July 31.

“On Aug. 5, 2020, Mr. Fisher was arrested by personnel from the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Crimes Bureau,” read an LASD nixle alert. “Based on the nature of the allegations, (Special Victims Bureau) detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Fisher was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.

In 2019, he lost a $15 million lawsuit in Los Angeles for similar allegations, according to multiple news reports.

Since 2005, the music producer has been active in the industry and was awarded Grammys for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song in 2015. He has worked with artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Ray J and Niki Minaj.

Additional details were not immediately available, according to SIB officialsThursday morning The Sheriff’s Department is seeking help from the public regarding any information about the incident and those with information can contact the Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273.

‘High-Risk’ SCV Businesses Still Waiting for Reopening Date, Guidelines
Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
‘High-Risk’ SCV Businesses Still Waiting for Reopening Date, Guidelines
As the pandemic progresses, more and more businesses have been given the green light to begin reopening. While some businesses have opened — and closed again as reopenings were rolled back — others deemed “high risk” have yet to see any reprieve.
FULL STORY...
Public Safety Committee Passes Wilk Bill Combatting Illegal Dumping
Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Public Safety Committee Passes Wilk Bill Combatting Illegal Dumping
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced Thursday that the Assembly Committee on Public Safety passed Senate Bill 409 (SB 409), a measure Wilk authored to crack down on illegal dumping.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new virtual gardening class offerings.
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
Dedeaux Properties in a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital Group has acquired a vacant 214,436-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Santa Clarita for $28.4 million.
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 68 new deaths and 2,347 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the 18-49 age group making up nearly 60% of these new cases.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
SCV Chamber Launches ‘Election Watch 2020’ Webpage
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched its "Election Watch 2020" webpage, which will feature candidate endorsements, upcoming candidate forums, and the Chamber’s official positions on the business-related ballot measures for the November election.
SCV Chamber Launches ‘Election Watch 2020’ Webpage
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
A virtual meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Firefighters managed 60% containment on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall as of Wednesday morning, while Caltrans worked to repair guardrails that burned.
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
DMV Encourages Online Driver’s License Renewal, Extends Deadlines
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging eligible Californians to renew driver's licenses online, including drivers whose temporary extensions expired July 31.
DMV Encourages Online Driver’s License Renewal, Extends Deadlines
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
