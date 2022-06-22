header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 22
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Oct 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
| Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce has opened the registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.

Join local business professionals and elected officials for a day on the course for some “friendly” competition. Awards will be handed out to the top three as well as last place.

Start practicing swings for the chance to hit a hole-in-one and win a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Tickets start at $350 for one player or up $1200 for four players. At the time of writing three early bird four player tickets are still available for $1000.

The event will tee off at the Oaks Club at Valencia, located at 26550 Heritage Lane, Stevenson Ranch. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the contest beginning at 10 a.m.

Dinner will be provide at the conclusion of the event.

To register check the SCV Chamber’s website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-22-2022 Oct 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
06-20-2022 July 2: Celebrate Summer at Westfield Valencia Town Center
06-17-2022 July 7: VIA to Host Fifth Annual State of the State Luncheon
06-16-2022 LBW Insurance Recognized as Wilk’s Small Business of the Month
06-15-2022 Princess Cruises Unveils More Savings on Summer Vacations
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: