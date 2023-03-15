March 18: Old Glory Treesit 20th Anniversary Picnic

Old Glory Oak is getting a celebration after being saved two decades ago, with a picnic to remind all of a time when the community came together.

Twenty years ago people in the Santa Clarita Valley came together to save a magnificent heritage oak. They were from different cultures and political viewpoints but something about this regal tree brought everyone together. It was named “Old Glory” by two boys from the neighborhood, a name that stuck and is still being used today.

The tree was in imminent danger of being destroyed, until tree activist and visual artist John Quigley agreed to climb into its limbs. This unusual 71 day urban treesit action brought international media attention and saved the tree. It also brought about a negotiation that ultimately resulted in the oak tree being moved to a nearby park rather than being cut down where it resides today.

Thousands of people stopped by the oak during the treesit. Kids drew pictures and attached them to the fence, people brought food, musicians played and wrote songs about the tree, arborists stopped by to talk about the importance of our California oaks and many celebreties also stopped by. All these actions helped save the tree. To celebrate the oak’s survival after 20 years, members of the community want to try to create a little bit of the atmosphere and community that saved her.

There will be music, an art table for kids, a petition for landmark status and many of the original people that participated including John Quigley will be there. We are hoping that those that participated 20 years ago will join us for this celebration.

Bring a picnic lunch and a camp chair, and join us for an afternoon of the tales, songs and pictures that saved this tree. Meet the man in the tree, John Quigley, and many of the community members that stopped the bulldozers.

Celebrate the saving of the now famous Old Glory Oak. The picnic will begin at 1 p.m. at the Old Glory Oak in Pico Canyon.

