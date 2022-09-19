Fall Sports Coming to Castaic, Stevenson Ranch, Val Verde Parks

As we settle into another school season this fall, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is proud to announce a new slate of Youth Sports Leagues for the Fall 2022 season.

Youth Flag Football

Football season is almost here! This year, with generous support from NFL Flag Football and the Los Angeles Rams, we’re bringing Flag Football for youth across L.A. County. The emphasis will be on sportsmanship, skill development, team concept, and fun. Game scores and league standings will be kept. Registration fee will include uniform, award, and umpire. Qualifying teams will advance and participate in playoffs. Season starts Saturday, Oct. 1!

Divisions & Costs:

Division 2 (2007-2009): $43

Division 3 (2010-2011): $43

Division 4 (2012-2013): $43

Division 5 (2014-2015): $32

Division 6 (2016-2017): $25

Division 7 (2018-2019): $25

Available at the following parks:

Castaic Sports Complex: 31230 N. Castaic Rd., Castaic 91384 – (661) 775-8865

Youth Girls Soccer

It’s time to lace up those cleats again! Youth and Girls Soccer is returning to L.A. County Parks this October. Join us for another competitive and fun season for all ages! Youth and Girls’ Soccer will provide opportunities for participants to thrive thru the sport and physical activity. Participants will learn and display sportsmanship, teamwork and responsibility when participating and give exposure to learning soccer in a fun and safe setting. Registration fee will include a certified soccer official, uniform and award. League will consist of 10-week season with 1-hour practice during the weekday and 1-hour game Saturday. See you on the field!

CO-ED Divisions & Costs:

Division 2 (2007-2009): $61

Division 3 (2010-2011): $61

Division 4 (2012-2013): $61

Division 5 (2014-2015): $55

Division 6 (2016-2017): $45

Division 7 (2018-2019): $45

Girls Only Divisions & Costs:

Division 3 (2010-2011): $61

Division 4 (2012-2013): $61

Available at the following parks:

Castaic Regional Sports Complex: 31230 N. Castaic Rd, CA – (661) 775-8865

Dr. Richard Rioux Park: 26233 W. Faulkner Dr. Stvn. Ranch, CA – (661) 222-9536

Val Verde Park: 30300 W. Arlington Rd, Val Verde, CA – (661) 257-4014

Girls Lacrosse

America’s oldest sport comes to L.A. County! Thanks to support from US Lacrosse, we will be offering Girls Lacrosse across a variety of L.A. County Parks. The emphasis will be on sportsmanship, skill development, team concept, and fun. The league will be providing all the equipment needed to play. Participants will be taught to play during clinics held during the first three weeks of the league season. During the final 5 weeks teams will be created, and games will be played. Leagues will start in October so make sure you head to reservations.lacounty.gov today to sign up for this exciting opportunity!

Division & Costs:

Division 3 (2010-201

1): $30

Available at the following parks:

Castaic Regional Sports Complex: 31230 N. Castaic Rd, CA – (661) 775-8865

Dr. Richard Rioux Park: 26233 W. Faulkner Dr. Stevenson. Ranch, CA – (661) 222-9536

Val Verde Park: 30300 W. Arlington Rd, Val Verde, CA – (661) 257-4014

To register or more information, contact L.A. County Parks at info@parks.lacounty.gov or (626) 588-5364.

You can also visit the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation website [here].

