header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Summertime Hoedown Raises Funds for Carousel Ranch
| Monday, Jun 3, 2024
Carousel Ranch board members
Carousel Ranch board members.


More than 175 women joined together on Friday, May 31, in supporting the inaugural Summertime Hoedown event, held at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

“We danced. We ate. We glammed. We tanned. We got massages and got cowgirl hats for Heart of the West,” said Steffanie Stelnick, Carousel Ranch Board vice president. “We got outfits and bling and raised money for Carousel Ranch. We just had the best time being women, supporting women and being all together.”

With great food, music and line dancing – mixed with friendship, camaraderie, shopping, pampering and so much more, the event had all of the makings of a fantastic night. Funds were raised not only from a portion of the ticket sales but through several Santa Clarita businesses who gave of their time and talents to provide services and products – all donating a percentage of the proceeds to the Ranch. Services included pre-event hair, makeup and “glam” by Blo Out Lounge, massages by Manly Hands while guests could shop at Chase Collective for permanent jewelry, trucker hats and/or custom cowgirl hats (for Heart of the West of course) and western attire with outfits and bling provided by Care Tucker Style House.

The event was planned and organized by members The Back Nine – SCV Lean In Circle – including Missy Carter, Lisa Kocicka, Steffanie Stelnick, Shannon Mee, Denise Lite, Nicole Marr, Britini Burgess, Bri King and Stephanie Beaty. Based on this year’s success and sold out event – they are already planning next year’s event – which will now be Cowgirls & Crystals, to be held on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“We are blown away with the turnout to our first Summertime Hoedown event benefiting Carousel Ranch,” said Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch Board president. “I’m excited to bring awareness to the Ranch and raise money for our programs serving individuals with special needs.”

###

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun. For more, information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

The Back Nine SCV Lean In Circle

The Back Nine SCV Lean In Circle
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
FULL STORY...

June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival

June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
FULL STORY...

Summertime Hoedown Raises Funds for Carousel Ranch

Summertime Hoedown Raises Funds for Carousel Ranch
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
FULL STORY...

June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades

June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Friday, May 31, 2024
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
FULL STORY...

SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards

SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
Friday, May 31, 2024
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Dig Deep Theatre Brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" will run for 8 performances at The MAIN in Santa Clarita, June 14, 15, 16 and June 21, 22, 23.
Dig Deep Theatre Brings ‘The Glass Menagerie’ to The MAIN
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
Carlos Orozco | JCI Santa Clarita Partners with LEAP Children’s Museum
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
June 4: Saugus Union District Regular Board Meeting
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
June 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
June 6: Parks, Recreation Scheduled to Discuss 2024 Summer Programming
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
June 8: COC Hosting Inaugural SCV Book Festival
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of books this summer?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | New Adventures Through Summer Reading Program
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 3 - Sunday, June 9.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Hart High
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Relief program will offer live assistance on Saturday, June 1 at the Castaic Library to help individuals in applying for aid.
June 1: Chiquita Canyon Relief Program Assistance at Castaic Library
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
An upcoming hearing on the lawsuit Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles will be held on Wednesday, June 5.
June 5: Citizens for Chiquita Canyon Closure v. County of Los Angeles Hearing
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
The classic Neil Simon comedy "Come Blow Your Horn” will run at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall now thorugh June 29.
May 31-June 29: ‘Come Blow Your Horn’ at CTG
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
Join Child & Family Center's free Summer Bash. The inaugural Summer Bash is a three-day camp designed to empower and inspire sixth to eighth graders through a series of exciting activities and workshops.
June 18-21: Child & Family Center’s Free Summer Bash for Sixth-Eighth Grades
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
College of the Canyons honored its 2024 graduating class during the college’s 55th annual commencement celebration on Friday, May 31, in the college’s Honor Grove, located on the Valencia campus.
COC’s 55th Commencement Ceremony Celebrates Class of 2024
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
The SCVTV production team is proud to announce that it captured silver and bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards announced on May 21.
SCVTV Wins Silver, Bronze Telly Awards
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Santa Clarita woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
Los Angeles County Library, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Public Library and 16 other library systems including the Santa Clarita Public Library, has announced the launch of One Book, One County, a community reading program running from June 1 to July 27.
L.A. County Library Launches Largest Book Club in County
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
Mission Valley Bank has announced the appointment of John Parker as the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Earle S. Wasserman. Parker, who has been an integral part of the Bank for more than nine years, will assume his new role effective immediately, highlighting continued growth and innovation for the bank.
John Parker Named Board Chair at Mission Valley Bank
SCVNews.com