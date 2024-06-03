Summertime Hoedown Raises Funds for Carousel Ranch

More than 175 women joined together on Friday, May 31, in supporting the inaugural Summertime Hoedown event, held at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

“We danced. We ate. We glammed. We tanned. We got massages and got cowgirl hats for Heart of the West,” said Steffanie Stelnick, Carousel Ranch Board vice president. “We got outfits and bling and raised money for Carousel Ranch. We just had the best time being women, supporting women and being all together.”

With great food, music and line dancing – mixed with friendship, camaraderie, shopping, pampering and so much more, the event had all of the makings of a fantastic night. Funds were raised not only from a portion of the ticket sales but through several Santa Clarita businesses who gave of their time and talents to provide services and products – all donating a percentage of the proceeds to the Ranch. Services included pre-event hair, makeup and “glam” by Blo Out Lounge, massages by Manly Hands while guests could shop at Chase Collective for permanent jewelry, trucker hats and/or custom cowgirl hats (for Heart of the West of course) and western attire with outfits and bling provided by Care Tucker Style House.

The event was planned and organized by members The Back Nine – SCV Lean In Circle – including Missy Carter, Lisa Kocicka, Steffanie Stelnick, Shannon Mee, Denise Lite, Nicole Marr, Britini Burgess, Bri King and Stephanie Beaty. Based on this year’s success and sold out event – they are already planning next year’s event – which will now be Cowgirls & Crystals, to be held on Friday, May 30, 2025.

“We are blown away with the turnout to our first Summertime Hoedown event benefiting Carousel Ranch,” said Missy Carter, Carousel Ranch Board president. “I’m excited to bring awareness to the Ranch and raise money for our programs serving individuals with special needs.”

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun. For more, information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

