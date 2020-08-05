[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 5
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
| Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
measure
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger speaks during the Regional Center Legislative Town Hall at Bella Vida SCV Senior Center on Thursday, February 27, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.

Prop. 15 would tax most commercial and industrial properties in California based on their market value, rather than their purchase price.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who introduced the motion to support the proposition — known as the California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020 — said the impact to the county’s general fund would increase property tax revenues to $393.4 million, or 5% of locally generated revenues.

“Considering the profound impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the county’s fiscal outlook, it is important to pursue additional revenues that could be used to counter the potential disinvestment in education and local services, particularly within vulnerable and disadvantaged communities,” read the motion.

Due largely to significant drops in revenue, the county is facing a $935.3 million budget shortfall.

Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, cast the lone vote in opposition to the motion.

“This statewide effort would be the largest tax increase in California history at a time when businesses are grappling with major financial repercussions as a result of COVID-19,” said Barger in a statement. “The ongoing closures and limited activity necessitated by the pandemic have significantly hurt businesses and employees. Rather than imposing another undue burden on our local businesses, we should look for opportunities to support their rebuilding and regrowth, which will in turn help our regional economy.”

Prop. 15, known as the “split roll” measure, would repeal a portion of Prop. 13 by raising property taxes on large businesses and the revenue would go toward increasing funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges and local governments. The proposal exempts residential and agricultural properties, targeting only high-value commercial and industrial properties.

Property tax revenues total $6.3 billion in L.A. County provide funding for critical services and community programs, according to county officials.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults

L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
FULL STORY...

Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion

Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
FULL STORY...

Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters

Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers

California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
A virtual meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Firefighters managed 60% containment on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall as of Wednesday morning, while Caltrans worked to repair guardrails that burned.
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 1,901 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 4,500 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,247 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Hit 4,500; State Tech Issue Causes Underreporting
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidance on youth sports and detailed the process for elementary schools to request a waiver to resume in-person instruction in counties on the state monitoring list, including Los Angeles.
California Health Officials Release Guidance on Youth Sports, Elementary School Waivers
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
In response to Monday’s unanticipated announcement that the 2020 United States Census data collection deadline will now be shortened by more than a month, to September 30, 2020, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas introduced an urgency motion at the Board of Supervisors meeting for immediate action to be taken to elevate the concerns of L.A. County to ensure a fair and accurate Census count.
Supes Weigh Urgency Motion After Feds Shorten Census Data Collection
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
In response to the Department of Homeland Security’s recently released memorandum attacking the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to join in litigation or to file an amicus brief supporting California’s lawsuit, challenging the federal government’s actions to rescind DACA.
L.A. County to Support Litigation Efforts to Protect DACA Dreamers
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Los Angeles County fire officials declared forward progress stopped on the Jump Fire at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Progress Stopped on Jump Fire in Saugus; No Structures Damaged
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
In his monthly message for August 2020, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin spotlights some of the things we CAN do under Safer at Home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin Celebrates the ‘CAN DO’s’
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
Racquel Gates and Rebecca Prime have been named 2020 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Gates, Prime Named 2020 Academy Film Scholars
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
La Mesa Junior High School was the latest location to offer a drive-thru registration Monday, a new fall rite of passage for incoming students in the virtual classroom.
La Mesa Welcomes Students to Drive-Thru Fall Registration
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Valencia High School will have a new principal to finish the school year after Stephen Ford announced his resignation plans in an email Monday.
Ford to Resign as Valencia High School Principal
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
The Elsmere Fire, which erupted in Newhall on Monday afternoon, was 30% contained Tuesday morning and some freeway lanes and on-ramps remained closed.
Elsmere Fire: Blaze 30% Contained, Some Freeway Lanes, Ramps Remain Closed
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Scheming a cure for a coronavirus-induced recession, California lawmakers are turning to the state’s cache of millionaires and billionaires for budget relief.
California Democrats Eye Millionaire Tax Hike for Budget Relief
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
The nephew of William John Cierzan has been arrested by homicide detectives, more than three years after his uncle disappeared, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrest logs.
Nephew of Will Cierzan, Missing Saugus Man, Charged with Murder
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
L.A. County Public Health officials expressed "cautious optimism" on Monday, confirming 12 new deaths and 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,465 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, including 2,228 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: ‘Cautious Optimism’ from L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 4,465
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Los Angeles County, L.A. city and Angeles National Forest firefighters were attacking a brushfire, dubbed the Elsmere Fire, late Monday afternoon near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14 in Newhall.
‘Elsmere Fire’ Breaks Out Near Newhall Avenue and Highway 14
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
The 2020 Santa Clarita Marathon, presented by Parkway Motorcars, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related public health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and event partners.
Santa Clarita Marathon Canceled for 2020 Due to COVID-19
%d bloggers like this: