Kathryn Barger | Helping Homeowners Keep Home Insurance

It’s no secret that insurance providers have become more conservative because of increased wildfire threats across our county and state. As a result, homeowners are put in a tough position: pay higher premiums and comply with varied, costly and inconsistent mitigation requirements or lose your insurance.

I’ve heard from many of my constituents districtwide who are” facing steep cost increases or being dropped altogether by their insurance carriers and left to fend for themselves. A constituent recently called my office and cited a 600% increase in the annual premium for insurance for homeowners in Pasadena. That’s simply unacceptable.

That’s why I introduced a motion< “Addressing Fire Insurance Challenges Impacting Homeowners” before the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that mobilizes the county’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threats.

Because of the motion, the county will ask California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to investigate the compliance measures that insurance companies require from homeowners to keep their coverage.

The motion also mobilizes Los Angeles County’s legislative advocacy team, directing them to seek opportunities for the county to support proposed laws that would stabilize California’s fire insurance market and enhance protections for homeowners. I’m proud to advocate for our residents to ensure they’re insured.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger represents the Fifth supervisorial district of Los Angeles County which is home to nearly two million people. The district covers 2,785.21 square miles and touches the Ventura, Kern and San Bernardino County lines. The district includes portions of 20 cities, incluidng Santa Clarita, 63 unincorporated communities and 15 neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles.

