City Resolves Camp Scott Lawsuit Against L.A. County

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.

If the court approves the stipulation, the lawsuit will be dismissed without prejudice, meaning a new lawsuit can be filed, if necessary.

Camp Scott, which is located in the city on property owned by the county, was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March of 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to consider making Camp Scott a permanent facility for juvenile male serious offenders formerly under the state’s Division of Juvenile Justice.

In April of 2022, the city filed a lawsuit against the county, alleging the county had failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act in approving Camp Scott as a permanent facility for juvenile male serious offenders.

Due to the time and cost of renovating the facility, the county announced a change of course in March of 2023, directing the county probation department to develop a long-term plan that, among other things, will result in Camp Scott serving as the only County detention facility for all girls, young women and gender-expansive youth serious and non-serious offenders.

The dismissal of the lawsuit includes stipulations that the county is not currently planning to use Camp Scott as a permanent facility or emergency evacuation facility for any probation juvenile population, regardless of any findings made by the state with respect to other facilities. If, in the future, the county proposes renovations or other physical preparations at Camp Scott for the purpose of supporting its potential future use as a permanent or emergency facility to serve any juvenile population, the county would be required to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act prior to approving or authorizing such activities.

The city retains the ability to file a lawsuit in the future if it finds that the county violated the California Environmental Quality Act in connection with any future county actions. The city will continue to keep the community informed of this crucial issue. For more information, please visit SantaClarita.gov/city-hall/camp-joseph-scott.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...