Supes Proclaim August 2022 ‘L.A. County Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Month’

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that increases public awareness and harnesses County departments’ support of efforts to combat the pervasive deadly disease of diabetes.

The motion directs all 37 County departments to mobilize outreach efforts to its employee base of over 100,000 individuals, as well as to the general public, in support of the American Diabetes Association’s Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes campaign. It also proclaims August 2022 as “Los Angeles County Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes Month.”

“Diabetes is an ever present threat to the public’s health and deserves a spotlight,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “COVID-19 has taken up our collective focus for a couple of years now, so it’s important to broaden our focus and once again recognize other widespread diseases that also disproportionately impact many communities and cause great harm, such as diabetes. I’m proud to partner with the American Diabetes Association to bring the Step Out campaign to Los Angeles County. The funds it raises will be used to support research to help stop diabetes – a silent killer that burdens many who live with it. Engaging our County departments in this campaign to fight diabetes also helps bring the information to our County clients – many who are among the most vulnerable in the region. They deserve an opportunity to be part of the solution.”

Anita Dominguez, executive director of the American Diabetes Association of the Los Angeles Area, spoke about the campaign’s upcoming community awareness event that will take place locally and highlighted its benefits. “The American Diabetes Association is happy to be back in person this year at our Los Angeles Step Out event on Sept. 17,” said Dominguez. “This is a great opportunity to get out and help your community raise money for research, advocacy, education, and resources for those living with diabetes. With over 54% of L.A. County community members living with diabetes or prediabetes, we are proud to partner with Los Angeles County to help bring awareness to the severity of this issue.”

More information about the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes campaign, including a link to register to walk, is available at diabetes.org/socalstepout. Registration is free, and a virtual participation option is also available.

