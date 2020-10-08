The MAIN Announces Final ‘You’re the Best’ Open Call

The MAIN’s talent show “You’re the Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. This is the final open call of the year. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a three to five-minute video of their unique act to themain@santa-clarita.com via Dropbox and complete the online application at Forms.Santa-Clarita.com/Forms/Youre_The_Best by Tuesday, Oct. 13. Acts will be voted on by the community from Monday, October 19, to Friday, Oct. 23, on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

Monthly winners receive a fabulous $50 gift card and automatically join the lineup for the Grand Finale Show (in November), where they will have an opportunity to win a Grand Prize of $500. The all-inclusive talent show depends on audience involvement to select a winner by voting for their favorite act via a shared link posted to Facebook, along with the show! The winner of the October edition of “You’re the Best” will be announced during The MAIN’s “10 by 10 Variety Night” on Thursday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. on The MAIN’s Facebook.

The event features performances from comedians, musicians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts and much more. Hosted by wacky local celebrity Even Steven, this free family-friendly event never has a dull moment. Its recent virtual editions have proven to be a great way to virtually unite the community for a fun-filled evening.

For more information about The MAIN and upcoming virtual events, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.