The MAIN Announces Final ‘You’re the Best’ Open Call

The MAIN’s talent show “You’re the Best” is returning to its virtual stage on Facebook. This is the final open call of the year. If you have a talent, we want to see it. Individuals of all ages are encouraged to submit a three to five-minute video of their unique act to themain@santa-clarita.com via Dropbox and complete the online application at Forms.Santa-Clarita.com/Forms/Youre_The_Best by Tuesday, Oct. 13. Acts will be voted on by the community from Monday, October 19, to Friday, Oct. 23, on The MAIN’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.
Monthly winners receive a fabulous $50 gift card and automatically join the lineup for the Grand Finale Show (in November), where they will have an opportunity to win a Grand Prize of $500. The all-inclusive talent show depends on audience involvement to select a winner by voting for their favorite act via a shared link posted to Facebook, along with the show! The winner of the October edition of “You’re the Best” will be announced during The MAIN’s “10 by 10 Variety Night” on Thursday, November 5, at 7:00 p.m. on The MAIN’s Facebook.
The event features performances from comedians, musicians, dance groups, magicians, animal acts and much more. Hosted by wacky local celebrity Even Steven, this free family-friendly event never has a dull moment. Its recent virtual editions have proven to be a great way to virtually unite the community for a fun-filled evening.
For more information about The MAIN and upcoming virtual events, please visit AtTheMAIN.org.
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce updates to the Resident Service Center’s mobile application! The updated app will allow residents to make requests, submit inquiries, view City news and more with ease, all from the palm of their hand.
Los Angeles County and Santa Clarita officials are expected to restart the process of looking into turning the vacant, former Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center building in Newhall into a place to serve veterans and community arts, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 30 new deaths and 1,645 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, including 59 new cases among Santa Clarita Valley residents, and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Building on efforts to curb the effects of climate change amid a historically severe wildfire season, California Governor Gavin Newsom set a new goal Wednesday to conserve 30% of the state’s land and coastal water by 2030.
Ahead of the November election, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally certified a new version of Los Angeles County’s voting system, after a report found multiple issues with the March primary election, prompting changes to improve operations.
Thursday is the last day to register “LinkedIn: An Insider’s Perspective,” a VIA Breakfast Club Zoom event featuring guest speaker Ankur Abhishek, product manager at LinkedIn, on Friday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic has halted multiple aspects of everyday life, but the construction of major developments in Santa Clarita has slowly but surely continued, bringing various projects from the blueprint stages to vertical construction.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road, under a handful of conditions, which include a traffic study — once roadway improvements are in place.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
