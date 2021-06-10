Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 28,031; New Vaccination Sweepstakes Coming to L.A. County Friday

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 10, 2021

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 7 new deaths and 220 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,031 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Of the seven new deaths reported Thursday, one person that passed away was over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health identified 1,245,771 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 24,414 deaths. There are 244 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 18% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for nearly 6,870,000 individuals with 17% of people testing positive. Thursday’s daily test positivity rate is 0.4%.

New Vaccination Sweepstakes

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 11 to next Thursday, June 17 at County-run vaccination sites, participating L.A. city and mobile sites, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center sites, everyone 18 and older coming to get their first vaccine or who brings a first-time vaccine recipient with them to their second dose appointment, will have an opportunity to win a pair of season tickets to the 2021-2022 home season of the Clippers, the Rams, or the Chargers. Official rules and participating site locations will be posted on the Los Angeles County Vaccination Sweepstakes page online tomorrow. The L.A. Football Club soccer team or the L.A. Dodgers season tickets vaccination sweepstakes is currently in effect through the end of the day Thursday.

New Modified Health Officer Order Coming Soon

Next week, L.A. County will issue a modified Health Officer Order to align with the State that will include new masking guidance, requirements for workplaces to adhere to the Cal/OSHA standards, and any needed sector-specific protocols that remain in place for schools, day cares, camps, and high-risk congregate settings. These sector specific guidance documents will be aligned with the State guidance for these sectors. The many other sector-specific protocols that are currently on the Public Health website will be retired on June 15.

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated people, except in the certain settings where masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will be required for unvaccinated people in indoor public settings and businesses.

On Thursday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m., Public Health will host a Virtual Town Hall on reopening. Join the town hall to get the latest updates on the June 15 reopening of Los Angeles County. The town hall will be streamed live on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube @lapublichealth. For more information and to submit a question, visit: tinyurl.com/AskReopeningTownHall

**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update

As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained unchanged from Wednesday, recording 306 deaths in the SCV since the pandemic began.

The following is the community breakdown of the 306 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

263 in Santa Clarita

17 in Castaic (**revised from 18)

6 in Acton

6 in Stevenson Ranch

4 in unincorporated Canyon Country

3 in Agua Dulce

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Lake Hughes

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

1 in Valencia

1 in Val Verde

Of the 28,031 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 20,531

Castaic: 3,737

(includes Pitchess Detention Center and North County Correctional Facility*)

Stevenson Ranch: 1,162

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 852

Acton: 486

Val Verde: 337

Agua Dulce: 283

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 196

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 132

Elizabeth Lake: 80

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 69

Bouquet Canyon: 49

Lake Hughes: 42

Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Sand Canyon: 17

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Placerita Canyon: 3

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday Update

As of Thursday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero cases pending, three patients hospitalized and a total of 1,243 patients had been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.

The last COVID-related death occurred May 21.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

L.A. County

As of June 6, more than 9,689,191 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 5,525,666 were first doses and 4,163,525 were second doses. More than 5.4 million L.A. County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 4.5 million are fully vaccinated. Among L.A. County residents 16 and over, 65% have received one dose of vaccine and 55% have been fully vaccinated. Among seniors 65 and over, 86% have received one dose of vaccine and 74% are fully vaccinated.

The vaccinated proportion of County 16 to 17-year-olds has been rising steadily from 35% on May 6 to 47% a month later. There are also modest increases among 18 to 29-year-olds, whose proportion vaccinated increased from 45% to 52% over the same interval, and among 30 to 49-year-olds, who saw an increase from 55% to 61%. County seniors are already vaccinated at very high rates, and they continue to show up for their vaccines with nearly 90% of 65 to 79-year-olds now vaccinated.

“We extend our love and prayers to those of you who have been grieving the loss of a loved one or a coworker to this virus. We are hopeful that even as we collectively mourn our great losses, deaths continue to remain very low in the weeks ahead,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Here in LA County, as we go into a full reopening next week, we’re looking pretty good. Fully vaccinated people are well-protected, and our transmission rates are very low. However, when capacity limits and distancing requirements are lifted next week, there will be some very real risk for people who aren’t fully vaccinated. For these individuals in particular, once we reopen, your best protection will be your mask. If you aren’t fully vaccinated, in any setting when you’re around people outside your household, your mask is the most powerful tool you have to protect other unvaccinated people and yourself. While vaccine provides the most protection against COVID-19, a mask will do a lot to protect you if you’re not ready to get vaccinated.”

During the surge, daily age-adjusted rate of cases per 100,000 people were much higher among Latinx residents than among other racial groups. The highest case rates now are among Black residents, at 35 cases per 100,000 Black residents. The rate for Latinx residents is 20 cases per 100,000 residents, for White residents is 14 cases per 100,000 residents and for Asian residents 6 cases per 100,000 residents. Overall numbers have decreased by 5 to 10 cases per 100,000 residents in each group over the last two weeks; the disproportionate burden borne by Black residents is unchanged.

Also, during the surge weekly age-adjusted rate of hospitalizations per 100,000 people were much higher among Latinx residents than among other racial groups. As of June 5, the highest hospitalization rates are now among Black residents, at 2.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 Black residents. The rate for Latinx residents dropped to 1.9 hospitalizations per 100,000 Latinx residents, and White and Asian residents are hospitalized at rates of 1.2 and 0.3 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Given the disparities in cases and hospitalizations that now disproportionately affect Black residents, the death rate due to COVID-19 is now highest among Black residents. As of May 29, the death rate among Black residents was about .55 per 100,000 people – still low, but twice as among Asian residents, whose death rate was about 0.15 per 100,000 people. The death rate among Latinx residents was .52 per 100,000 people and the death rate among White residents was 0.33 per 100,000 people.

Even as County metrics remain low across all groups, cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are highest among Black and Latinx residents, where vaccination rates are lowest. In the communities where viral transmission is highest, people have the lowest levels of protection against infection, and are the most vulnerable in the event of a resurgence of infections.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Thursday



California Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 3,693,362 confirmed cases and 62,538 deaths to date. There are 1,001 confirmed hospitalizations and 234 ICU hospitalizations in the state.

Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There were 856 newly recorded confirmed cases Wednesday.

The 7-day positivity rate is 0.8%.

There have been 67,142,241 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 128,329 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.

As of June 10, providers have reported administering a total of 39,140,150 vaccine doses statewide. The CDC reports that 47,014,660 doses have been delivered to entities within the state. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

Health Care Workers

As of June 9, local health departments have reported 111,885 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 467 deaths statewide.

Vaccine Eligibility Update

Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.

Blueprint for a Safer Economy

All counties are under the rules and framework of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy and color-coded tiers that indicate which activities and businesses are open based on local case rates and test positivity. As always, local public health departments may implement policies that are more restrictive than the state.

Blueprint Summary as of June 8

0 counties in the Purple (widespread) Tier

3 counties in the Red (substantial) Tier

31 counties in Orange (moderate) Tier

24 counties in Yellow (minimal) Tier

Blueprint tiers are updated weekly on Tuesdays. Find the status of activities in specific counties.

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of May 30 to June 5, the average time patients waited for test results was under one day. During this same time period, 88% of patients received test results in one day and 97% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of June 7, there have been 537 of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

– Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

– California Department of Public Health

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– Spanish

– World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.

