header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
| Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.

Currently, there are 699 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 12,919,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested positive to date.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,528 deaths, county case totals to 3,693,237 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,137 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 rise to 543.

LA County

To find a location for the new booster go to VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com(en español). Click on “Find a Location” and then search by “Vaccine Type.”

If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

William S. Hart Union High School District

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit
https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Students

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Lake Hughes, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 543.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 443

Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)

Acton: 18 (revised from 19)

Stevenson Ranch: 17

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10

Agua Dulce: 7

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Val Verde: 6

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 98,137 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 72,479

Castaic: 9,537

Stevenson Ranch: 5,901

Canyon Country: 3,707

Acton: 2,000

Val Verde: 1,210

Agua Dulce: 982

Valencia: 927

Saugus: 339

Elizabeth Lake: 286

Bouquet Canyon: 203

Lake Hughes: 202

Saugus/ CC: 130

Newhall: 105

Sand Canyon: 61

San Francisquito: 44

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Thursday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Feb. 16.

California

Vaccinations

– 87,980,271 total vaccines administered.

– 72.6% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.

– 11,283 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 11,084,818 confirmed cases to date.

– Thursday’s average case count is 2,893 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 6.4% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,541 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 296 ICU patients statewide.

– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Deaths

– There have been 99,960 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 24 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Health Care Workers

– As of Feb. 15, local health departments have reported 191,146 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

This is the most recent data reported: As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death

Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County

Tuesday COVID Roundup: 20 New Deaths, 1,191 New Cases in County
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,191 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Barger Partners with New Mental Health Commission

Barger Partners with New Mental Health Commission
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
The National Association of Counties launched Monday a new Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing that will develop policy and programmatic recommendations at the federal level to address systemic issues contributing to the mental health crisis affecting communities and individuals of all ages across the nation.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 98,000

Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Top 98,000
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 63 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 45 additional deaths and 1,171 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Nears 98,000 Total COVID Cases

Friday COVID Roundup: SCV Nears 98,000 Total COVID Cases
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 22 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,482 new cases countywide and 65 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a study session Wednesday, Feb. 22, beginning with a closed session at 4 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 22: COC Board of Trustees Study Session
Feb. 21: SUSD Special Meeting
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m.
Feb. 21: SUSD Special Meeting
One Story One City Returns to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s tenth annual One Story One City program returns with free, themed events during the entire month of March.
One Story One City Returns to Santa Clarita Public Library
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival to Highlight Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
Newhallywood Silent Film Festival to Highlight Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Lady Cougs End Regular Season with Road Loss to Glendale 65-72
College of the Canyons closed out the regular season with a tight 72-65 road loss at Glendale College to end a four-game win streak.
Lady Cougs End Regular Season with Road Loss to Glendale 65-72
Barrientos Sinks Clutch Free Throws in OT to Push Cougars Past Glendale 74-73
College of the Canyons sophomore Dillon Barrientos knocked down two overtime free throws to finish with a game-high 28 points and push the Cougars past host Glendale College 74-73 on Wednesday night.
Barrientos Sinks Clutch Free Throws in OT to Push Cougars Past Glendale 74-73
City Announces Return of ‘Free to Be Me’ Festival
Following last year’s successful event, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, March 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
City Announces Return of ‘Free to Be Me’ Festival
Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, will host its 8th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 - 31, 2023
Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 31 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 20 additional deaths and 1,144 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 31 New SCV Cases; One Additional Death
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases to Total Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,197 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases to Total Count
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced efforts to stem the rise of disproportionate discipline while providing support to students when they need it most.
State Superintendent Announces Programs to Tackle Disproportionate Discipline in Schools
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Mahatma Gandhi famously said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” There is no better way to ensure the humane treatment of animals than enacting comprehensive, sensible laws to codify and enforce society’s expectations of how they will be protected.
Marcia Mayeda: Protecting Animals in Los Angeles County, First in a Series
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Chancellor's Circle members and guests enjoyed a sneak peek of the newest building on the Canyon Country Campus, the Student Services & Learning Resource Center, at the annual Chancellor Circle Dinner.
Chancellor’s Circle Members Enjoy New Student Services & Learning Resources Center
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
The California Department of Education announced that Bowman High School has once again been named a California Model Continuation High School.
Bowman High School Named 2023 California Model Continuation High School
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in LA County.
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
SmartAsset performs an annual data analysis to determine which U.S. cities are the safest. Santa Clarita has maintained a top spot on their lists since 2021, coming in 4th for this year's 2023 analysis.
Santa Clarita Named as One of the Safest Cities in America
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
Sheriff Robert Luna has created the Office of Constitutional Policing within the Sheriff’s Department, with Eileen Decker as its Director.
Sheriff Luna creates Office of Constitutional Policing, Appoints Eileen Decker as Director
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
California State University, Northridge is one of six CSU campuses sharing a $710,000 grant from the state’s Department of Developmental Services to establish and support inclusive postsecondary education pilot programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
CSUN Part of Effort to Create Programs for Students with Intellectual Disabilities
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 27th year after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
April 22: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Returns
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
On Valentine’s Day Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, introduced a bill (SB 489) that would give cities more authority to issue marriage licenses.
Senator Wilk Introduces Bill to Streamline Marriage License Process
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2023-24 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications For 2023-24 School Year
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
A Springtime Art Festival will be celebrated at Le Chene French Cuisine Gardens on Sunday, April 30.
April 30: Springtime Art Festival at Le Chene
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
The city of Santa Clarita is announcing the timeline for the transition to by-district city Council elections.
City Announces Timeline for Transition to By-District City Council Elections
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: