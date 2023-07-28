TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster

Chloe Auble, a 5-11 guard from Valdez, Alaska, has committed to The Master’s University to continue her basketball career.

Auble averaged 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals per game during her senior season at Anchorage Christian High School.

“Chloe’s skill set fills an immediate need for us,” said TMU head coach Lisa Zamroz. “She’s a threat beyond the arc while also being a force down low. She’s a very strong player with a soft touch around the rim. Chloe is a natural leader and we’re looking forward to seeing how the Lord will use her time at Master’s.”

A member of both the 2022 and 2023 4A girls state all-tournament team, Auble was also the MVP of the 2023 Capital Classic.

“I chose Master’s because talking to everyone at Master’s (coaches, players), I could just tell everyone prioritized the Lord and their relationship with Him and wanted to help others too,” Auble said. “It’s a school where I know I could grow in my relationship with Him and my faith. I also loved the idea that I’d be able to play and wear a jersey that honors and glorifies the Lord.”

