header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 20
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks
| Monday, Jan 20, 2025

Three different players each scored 17 points and the team shot nearly 50 percent from the field as The Master’s University women’s basketball team defeated Benedictine Mesa 83-71 Thursday night, Jan. 16 in Mesa, Ariz.

Marin Lenz, Lexi Hernandez and Kelly Mathiesen each scored 17 points, with Lenz adding 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Mustangs (9-5, 2-1 GSAC). For Mathiesen, now in her third year with the program, it was a new career-high.

As a team, TMU shot 34 of 69 (49 percent) and six of 21 (29 percent) from three-point range. The Mustangs won the rebound battle (39-35) and collected more points in the paint (22-14). The defense held the Redhawks to 34 percent shooting from the field. Both teams turned the ball over 15 times.

“We really had a goal to lessen the amount of turnovers,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “We did a great job in the first half pressuring the ball and they did a great job playing though adversity. It was a real physical game.”

Things started off as well as could possibly be expected, with The Master’s jumping out to a 30-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. Alli VanKooten scored eight points on four of six shooting, mostly from the paint, in that opening frame.

By the time the teams went to the locker room the difference was 20 points, 48-28. Benedictine Mesa came out firing in the third quarter, winning the period 23-18, and despite out-scoring the Lady Mustangs in the fourth quarter as well, it was not enough to overcome the double-digit lead.

VanKooten finished with 12 points and added a game-high four blocks. She and Nicole Chuang also led the team with three assists each.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU

Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
The Master's University men's basketball defense stepped up in the final moments of the game to get an 80-72 conference road win over Benedictine Mesa Thursday night, Jan. 16.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks

TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
Three different players each scored 17 points and the team shot nearly 50 percent from the field as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated Benedictine Mesa 83-71 Thursday night, Jan. 16 in Mesa, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College

Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
College of the Canyons men's basketball had four players reach double-digits but it wasn't enough to keep pace with No. 5 state-ranked Citrus College in a 111-77 road affair Wednesday night, Jan. 15.
FULL STORY...

Ceja, Saridin Shine, Cougars Fall at Citrus

Ceja, Saridin Shine, Cougars Fall at Citrus
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
College of the Canyons women's basketball is still looking for its first conference victory after its 75-54 road loss at Citrus College on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale

Canyons Takes Conference Opener 96-74 Over Glendale
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
College of the Canyons freshman Wyatt Wilson finished with 32 points to lead the Cougars men's basketball team past visiting Glendale College 96-74 during the Western State Conference, South Division opener on Saturday, Jan. 11.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases
District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced the appointment of Michael Gennaco as Special Prosecutor who is among the nation’s foremost experts in civil rights and police misconduct cases.
DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases
DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires
In response to the ongoing challenges posed by the Palisades and Eaton Fires, the county of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control has mobilized its resources and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals affected.
DACC Facilitates Adoption, Rescue Efforts in Response to Wildfires
Feb. 12: WiSH Webinar on ‘College Admissions for Visual, Performing Arts Majors’
The WiSH Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 with "College Admissions for Visual and Performing Arts Majors."
Feb. 12: WiSH Webinar on ‘College Admissions for Visual, Performing Arts Majors’
Jan. 21: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: SUSD Governing Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 16: Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host the Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
Feb. 16: Cupid Dash 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
Jan. 21: Normal Operations Resume at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
The Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs will resume normal operations at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall (1816 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, California, 90015) on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 21: Normal Operations Resume at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
L.A. Public Health Windblown Dust, Ash Advisory
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is issuing a windblown dust and ash advisory following strong Santa Ana winds expected to affect the region through Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.
L.A. Public Health Windblown Dust, Ash Advisory
Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU
The Master's University men's basketball defense stepped up in the final moments of the game to get an 80-72 conference road win over Benedictine Mesa Thursday night, Jan. 16.
Defense Stepped Up in Mustangs Win over BenU
TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks
Three different players each scored 17 points and the team shot nearly 50 percent from the field as The Master's University women's basketball team defeated Benedictine Mesa 83-71 Thursday night, Jan. 16 in Mesa, Ariz.
TMU Women’s Hoops Gets Road Win over Redhawks
Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College
College of the Canyons men's basketball had four players reach double-digits but it wasn't enough to keep pace with No. 5 state-ranked Citrus College in a 111-77 road affair Wednesday night, Jan. 15.
Canyons Can’t Get Past No. 5 Citrus College
Ceja, Saridin Shine, Cougars Fall at Citrus
College of the Canyons women's basketball is still looking for its first conference victory after its 75-54 road loss at Citrus College on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Ceja, Saridin Shine, Cougars Fall at Citrus
County Warns: Dangerous Santa Ana Winds, Extreme Fire Weather
Ahead of another forecasted Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag warning and extreme fire weather, Los Angeles County is asking the public to prepare.
County Warns: Dangerous Santa Ana Winds, Extreme Fire Weather
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Jan. 26: Fritz Coleman’s ‘Unassisted Living’ to Benefit Wildfire Recovery Fund
Fritz Coleman’s show "Unassisted Living," in Residency at the El Oortal Monroe Forum in North Hollywood, will be performed on Sunday, Jan. 26 t0 benefit the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund with 100% of all profits raised donated to the fund.
Jan. 26: Fritz Coleman’s ‘Unassisted Living’ to Benefit Wildfire Recovery Fund
Jan. 22: COC Board Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
Jan. 22: COC Board Business Meeting
LASD Reports 17 Still Missing in L.A. Area Wildfires
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau continues its dedicated efforts to locate individuals reported missing following the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.
LASD Reports 17 Still Missing in L.A. Area Wildfires
‘West Side Story’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens the Broadway musical, "West Side Story" on Saturday, Jan. 18 on stage at the community theater in Old Town Newhall.
‘West Side Story’ Opens at the Canyon Theatre Guild
Jordan Meraz Named Hart Director of Technology Services
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Jordan Meraz as the new Director of Technology Services.
Jordan Meraz Named Hart Director of Technology Services
Red Cross Offers Financial Assistance to Fire Victims
The American Red Cross is offering financial assistance for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Los Angeles County wildfires. Assistance available to those affected by Eaton, Palisades, Hurst and Kenneth fires.
Red Cross Offers Financial Assistance to Fire Victims
Repopulation Efforts in Eaton, Palisades Fire Areas, 27 Fire Deaths Reported
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that containment efforts continue for all three activie fires still burning in Southern California.
Repopulation Efforts in Eaton, Palisades Fire Areas, 27 Fire Deaths Reported
Newhall Escrow Changes Hands
Newhall Escrow, founded in 1963, has announced its acquisition by Santa Clarita Valley real estate professional Christian Lazore.
Newhall Escrow Changes Hands
SCVNews.com