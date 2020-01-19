[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
January 19
| Sunday, Jan 19, 2020

1967 – Original airing of Star Trek “Arena” Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House, rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
John Musella Named to Forbes Agency Council
John Musella, President and Chief Strategist of The Musella Group, a full-service communications and public affairs firm, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council.
John Musella Named to Forbes Agency Council
March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event at the West Ranch High School Theater on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch
COC to Offer Free Human Trafficking Prevention Training
In observance of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, College of the Canyons will offer two free courses in human trafficking prevention.
COC to Offer Free Human Trafficking Prevention Training
April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival, presented by California Resources Corporation and set to return for its 27th year, will ride into William S. Hart Park in Newhall on April 18 and 19.
April 19-20: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park
Hart District Addresses School Safety as Spring Semester Begins
Ahead of the spring 2020 semester, William S. Hart Union High School District Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman sent a statement to families mapping out school procedures and policies meant to further enhance school safety.
Hart District Addresses School Safety as Spring Semester Begins
Stevenson Ranch Elementary School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
A memorabilia wall to display photographs, artwork, documents and articles will be created as Stevenson Ranch Elementary School prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August.
Stevenson Ranch Elementary School to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program has designated 35 recipients for a piece of $180,000 in arts and community services grant funding for 2020.
Santa Clarita Arts Grants Program Awards $180K to 35 Agencies, Projects
Disgraced Ex-LA Sheriff Lee Baca Ordered to Prison
Nearly three years after his conviction on federal obstruction charges, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was ordered to begin serving his three-year prison sentence after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his appeal.
Disgraced Ex-LA Sheriff Lee Baca Ordered to Prison
Jan. 25: Free FanFest 2020 at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers will hold their eighth annual offseason FanFest presented by Coca-Cola and San Manuel Casino on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission, entertainment, fun and games for fans of all ages.
Jan. 25: Free FanFest 2020 at Dodger Stadium
Dodgers News: Mum on Astros; Alex Wood Returns
The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday said it had no comment about the Astros, following Wednesday's deal with pitcher Alex Wood to return for 2020.
Dodgers News: Mum on Astros; Alex Wood Returns
Newsom Wraps Homelessness Tour, Unveils More Resources
Wrapping up a weeklong “homelessness tour” in Oakland Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a package of new state resources being deployed to help cities and counties tackle the state’s most vexing and visible social problem.
Newsom Wraps Homelessness Tour, Unveils More Resources
Water Main Break to be Repaired by Friday Night
SCV Water Agency and its contractors have been repairing the water main break on Dickason Drive in Valencia since Thursday night, and plan to finish the project by Friday night, city officials say.
Water Main Break to be Repaired by Friday Night
Council Accepts $24K Byrne Grant for Sheriff’s Station Gear
Santa Clarita City Council members voted Tuesday to accept a $24,219 federal grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program to “enhance existing law enforcement, advance community policing efforts to help reduce crime, address quality-of-life issues, and safeguard public safety,” in Santa Clarita, according to a city staff report.
Council Accepts $24K Byrne Grant for Sheriff’s Station Gear
Wilk Coauthors Bills to Address Mandatory Power Shutoffs
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has coauthored Senate Bills 801, 802 and 431 with Senators Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) to help Californians weather some of the worst side effects of the mandatory public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS.
Wilk Coauthors Bills to Address Mandatory Power Shutoffs
United Methodist Church Proposes Separation of Denominations
A nine-page proposal to separate the United Methodist church into two denominations was presented by a group of 16 bishops earlier this month, and if approved, it could result in the Santa Clarita Valley’s Methodist churches being affiliated with different denominations.
United Methodist Church Proposes Separation of Denominations
Homeless Task Force Preps for 2020 Santa Clarita Count
The Santa Clarita homeless task force is set to deploy a new game plan for the 2020 homeless count in an effort to generate a more accurate tally on the local homeless population.
Homeless Task Force Preps for 2020 Santa Clarita Count
Feb. 12: Town Hall Meeting with Villanueva in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will host a town hall meeting at The Centre in the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Wednesday, February 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: Town Hall Meeting with Villanueva in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
bridge
Hart Standout Alyssa Irwin Still Tearing Through Defenders
Hart senior forward Alyssa Irwin is well known around the Santa Clarita Valley for her exploits on the pitch. Defenses have had a hard time trying to stop her for the last two years
Hart Standout Alyssa Irwin Still Tearing Through Defenders
Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk has announced applications for the 2020-2021 California Senate Fellows Program are available. The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 3.
Applications Now Available for Capital Fellows Program
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
The SCV Men of Harmony Singers are celebrating their 44th anniversary of harmonizing together this year. It’s been forty four years of vocalizing the songs that everyone remembers with a smile.
SCV Men of Harmony Singers to Offer Singing Valentines
CSUN Gifted with $1M from Design Software Giant Autodesk
California State University, Northridge has received a $1 million gift from design software giant Autodesk to support the creation of a Center for Integrated Design and Advanced Manufacturing at the university.
CSUN Gifted with $1M from Design Software Giant Autodesk
