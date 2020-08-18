Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)

With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
