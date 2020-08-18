[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
August 18
| Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020

1946 – Pioneering Placerita Canyon movie producer Trem Carr dies in San Diego [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 223,131 Cases Countywide, 4,997 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to see decreases and stabilizing of key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths, officials said Monday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 223,131 Cases Countywide, 4,997 SCV Cases
SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended to Thursday Night
Forecasting continued triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Thursday.
SCV Extreme Heat Warning Extended to Thursday Night
Sept. 26: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup, Online Environmental Expo
The city of Santa Clarita invites residents to get outside and participate in the 2020 Neighborhood Cleanup and Online Environmental Expo on Saturday, September 26.
Sept. 26: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup, Online Environmental Expo
SCV Community Mourns Death of Roberta G. Veloz, 1998 SCV Woman of the Year
Roberta G. Veloz, the 1998 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year honoree and namesake of the Cardiovascular Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, has died.
SCV Community Mourns Death of Roberta G. Veloz, 1998 SCV Woman of the Year
Monday Update: Lake Fire Burns More Than 18,500 Acres, 30% Contained
With the plume of smoke from the Lake Fire still visible from the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, fire officials announced during Monday’s briefing that the blaze had grown to 18,562 acres, with 31% containment.
Monday Update: Lake Fire Burns More Than 18,500 Acres, 30% Contained
Newsom Proclaims Heat Emergency to Free Up Energy Capacity
As the West Coast continues to experience a historic heatwave and related energy shortages, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a heat emergency Monday designed to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.
Newsom Proclaims Heat Emergency to Free Up Energy Capacity
Smoke Advisory Extended for SCV Due to Lake, Ranch2 Fires
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended its smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley due to smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch2 Fire burning in the region.
Smoke Advisory Extended for SCV Due to Lake, Ranch2 Fires
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
More Triple Digits: SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Wednesday
Forecasting more triple-digit temperatures, the National Weather Service has extended the current excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
More Triple Digits: SCV Excessive Heat Warning Extended Through Wednesday
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 218,693 Total Cases in L.A. County; SCV Cases Near 5K
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,642 new cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 218,693 Total Cases in L.A. County; SCV Cases Near 5K
Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7
The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.
Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7
Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo
Los Angeles Sheriff's Department narcotics detectives arrested three adults in Acton on Thursday after a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation operation.
Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo
Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning
Smoke from the Lake Fire and Ranch Fire burning in the region has caused unhealthy air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a Friday alert from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
College of the Canyons provided a three-hour training session for 45 William S. Hart Union High School District instructional coaches and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 5, to help them with the current transition to online learning.
COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning
Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race
It’s official: Nine candidates will officially run to fill two Santa Clarita City Council seats open for the Nov. 3 election.
Nine Candidates to Face Off in 2020 Santa Clarita City Council Race
Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California
By a vote of 19-1 on Thursday, the Judicial Council repealed emergency orders suspending foreclosure and unlawful detainer actions in California’s courts, leaving lawmakers just a few weeks to enact legal protections to avert an impending flood of evictions for unpaid rent when the moratorium is officially lifted on Sept. 1.
Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Fire crews reached 12% containment of the 11,637-acre Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area, which has destroyed five structures, according to a Friday morning report from officials.
Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
A gas main break at a Canyon Country construction site prompted evacuations Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.
Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Siding with a lower court judge who found California’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal and could lead to women being “raped and dead,” a duo of GOP-appointed Ninth Circuit judges Friday ruled the ban violates the Second Amendment.
Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Firefighters responded to a 3-acre brush fire dubbed the "Canyon Incident" on Tick Canyon Road early Friday morning, following a burst of smaller fires in Newhall hours earlier.
Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
Voter interest continues to grow in California as officials announced Thursday over 83% of the electorate has registered to vote, the highest entering a general election since 1952.
Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California
