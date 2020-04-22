[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (April 22)
April 22
| Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020

1974 – Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC’s first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 22)
1974 - Gov. Ronald Reagan speaks at dedication of COC's first permanent building, the William G. Bonelli Instructional Resource Center [story]
Ronald Reagan
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 33,261 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.
California Tuesday: 33,261 Cases; 1,268 Deaths
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
The University of Hawai'i could have a Cougar connection in its offensive backfield in 2020 as College of the Canyons All-State quarterback has committed to the Rainbow Warriors football program.
COC All-State QB Armani Edden Joins WR Alonzell Henderson at U. of Hawai’i
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,400 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 15,140 Cases, 663 Deaths; At Least 304 Cases in SCV
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
April 23: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom Urges Californians to Volunteer at Food Banks, Nonprofits
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
April 24: Chancellor’s Circle Virtual Business Briefing
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SCV Senior Center Shines Light on Volunteers
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
California Lawmakers Question Newsom’s COVID-19 Spending
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tiana Murillo Named to Oversee County’s COVID-19 Housing Response (Video)
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight Features Saugus High School’s Kaela Berretta
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
For millions of low-income taxpayers, filing tax returns adds another level of anxiety on how to manage the added expense with their current cost of bills and rent.
Wells Fargo Awards CSUN Tax Clinic $50K to Continue Assisting Low-Income Taxpayers
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
SCV Business Community Encouraged to Take Survey to Address Funding Issues
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
L.A. County Providing Free Food Resources
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
California has now had 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 30,978 Cases Inc. 3,584 Healthcare Workers; 1,208 Deaths
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Domestic Violence or Child Abuse Concerns? L.A. County Has Help
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
Child & Family Center Cancels 2020 ‘Taste of the Town’; Seeks Donations
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
Jason Flowers Steps Down as CSUN Women’s Hoops Coach
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
L.A. County Monday: 17 New Deaths; 1,491 New Cases; Min. 272 SCV Cases
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
USC-L.A. County Study: COVID-19 Infections Far Exceed Confirmed Cases
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The mostly invisible older population is afraid. What can you do?
The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced new cross-sector partnerships to support the state’s distance learning efforts and help bridge the digital divide.
Cross-Sector Partnerships Aim to Aid Distance Learning, Close Digital Divide
%d bloggers like this: