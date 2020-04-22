Today in SCV History (April 22)

SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
