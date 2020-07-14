Today in SCV History (July 14)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of reopenings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.
While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.
With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.
