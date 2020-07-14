[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (July 14)
July 14
| Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020

1769 – Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to “discover” Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 38th SCV Death as State, County Roll Back Re-Openings
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,593 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 15th death, bringing the SCV's total to 38 fatalities.
L.A. County Moves to New COVID-19 Test Scheduling Platform
Los Angeles County changed scheduling platforms for COVID-19 testing at nine county-operated testing sites on Monday.
California Rolls Back Re-Openings, Closes Many Indoor Operations
As COVID-19 continues to surge in California, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday called for a statewide rollback of reopenings, including a halt to dine-in service at restaurants, and closures of churches and hair salons in 30 hard-hit counties including Los Angeles and Ventura.
Most SCV School Boards Publish Meetings Online; Newhall, Saugus Hold Off
While three Santa Clarita Valley school districts have decided to record and publish videos of their governing board meetings, the Saugus Union School District and Newhall School District have held off on making a similar decision.
SCV Businesses Struggle to Stay Afloat Through COVID-19 Pandemic
As national retail stores once again temporarily close amid the latest COVID-19 spike, other businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley are struggling to avoid closing their doors permanently.
Filming in SCV This Week: Airbnb Still Photo Shoot
With film and TV production still ramping back up after the spring shutdown, the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reported one still photo shoot this week in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North."
Ventura County Sheriff’s Office: Body Found at Lake Piru Confirmed to be Naya Rivera
The body found at Lake Piru was identified as Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
SCV Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory Extended to Tuesday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended its current air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley, warning of unhealthy air on Tuesday for sensitive individuals and groups.
PHOTOS: SCV Deputies Assist Hot Dog
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies gave water to a dog stuck in a hot car on a 100-degree day Sunday after seeing the dog's water bowl was empty.
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
The Purge Surge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Gray hair allows a triage doctor to withhold medical care at their discretion, should they feel your life expectancy might not be longer than 5 years. It’s called Crisis Standards of Care, and the physician is absolved of liability. Look it up.
SCV Chamber Offering Business Resource Webinars
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering business resource webinars throughout the month of July.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 312,344 Cases Statewide, 3,571 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19.
County Continues Shutdown of L.A. Factory After 4 Employees Die of COVID-19; 300 More Test Positive
Following an investigation into four COVID-19 deaths of Los Angeles Apparel employees, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) ordered continued closure of the downtown Los Angeles garment manufacturer, which now has more than 300 confirmed cases of the virus among its workers.
Today in SCV History (July 11)
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
Lowe’s Awards Hart High $1K Grant to Establish SkillsUSA Chapter
Hart High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Lowe’s Corporation and SkillsUSA to help establish the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.
County Seeking Donations for Backpack & School Supply Drive
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.
July 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.
County Elects Marcia Mayeda President of California Animal Welfare Association
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been elected to serve as the president of the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals).
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps
Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.
