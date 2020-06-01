Today in SCV History (June 1)

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
Using diluted bleach on a cloth wipe, I clean all sinks, counters, knobs, buttons, light switches, ground phones, faucets, remote controls, keyboards, mouse and table tops. Takes me five minutes. Everyone should be doing this.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their property taxes in full for the 2019-20 tax year. Delinquent taxes from the 2019-20 tax year will default if payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or postmarked by the United States Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to stay at home as much as possible. For those in abusive households, “Safer at Home” orders heightened the risk factors associated with child maltreatment, domestic violence and sexual assault.
