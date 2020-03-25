[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (March 25)
March 25
| Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020

1889 – Castaic School District established [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
In a continued commitment to reducing the spread of the COVID-19, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced further liturgical guidelines for Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese, including the closure of all churches to the public until further notice.
LA Archdiocese Closes Catholic Churches Till Further Notice
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
After five days of negotiations, Senate leaders and the White House agreed on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday aimed at rescuing an economy ravaged by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus by aiding businesses, workers and hospitals.
Senate, White House Reach $2 Trillion Stimulus Deal for COVID-19 Relief
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
A federal judge has denied a bid by freelance journalists and photographers to block parts of a California labor law designed to require gig-economy companies to offer employee status and benefits to their workers.
Judge Denies Freelancers’ Bid to Upend California Labor Law
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
The Hasley Canyon Jack-in-the-Box property sold to an undisclosed investor from Los Altos Hills for $2 million, according to the commercial real-estate firm that handled both ends of the deal.
Hasley Canyon Jack-In-The-Box Property Sells for $2 Mil.
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
To balance the public health needs of the jail population and the public safety needs of the community, the Sheriff's Department, District Attorney and Public Defender's office have created a list of persons to be released by the Court.
County Courts Order Release of Certain Pretrial Inmates
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is pleased to announce that beginning April 2020, you can make current year Unsecured (Personal) Property Tax payments online by electronic check (eCheck) or major credit and debit cards, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, on the delinquency date.
County to Begin Accepting Unsecured Personal Property Tax Payments Online in April
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
After a weeklong pause for most classes and services, College of the Canyons resumed instruction and the delivery of student services in remote formats Monday.
Remote Instruction Resumes at COC
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
COVID-19 "was identified on a variety of surfaces in cabins of both symptomatic and asymptomatic infected passengers up to 17 days after cabins were vacated on the Diamond Princess but before disinfection procedures had been conducted," according to a new report from the CDC.
CDC: Virus Lived Up to 17 Days in Vacated Diamond Princess Cabins
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
The Valencia Industry Association (VIA) is holding a webinar, "Plan, Don't Panic," for business leaders trying to keep afloat during the outbreak.
March 27: VIA Webinar ‘Plan, Don’t Panic’
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 2,102 confirmed cases.
California Tuesday: Over 2,100 Cases; Deaths Up 48% in 1 Day
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 128 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 12 total in the Santa Clarita Valley - 7 in the city of Santa Clarita, and 5 in the uncorporated SCV (1 in Canyon Country, 2 in Castaic, 2 in Stevenson Ranch).
L.A. County Tuesday: 12 Cases in SCV; Lancaster Youth’s Death Possibly Virus-Related
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials arrested a man Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.
Deputies Arrest Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery Suspect
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
The Santa Clarita City Council announces an agreement has been signed to allow the nonprofit, Bridge to Home, to move their homeless shelter operation to the Newhall Community Center.
Newhall Community Center to Serve as Temp Homeless Shelter
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile signed a General Order Tuesday to enact unprecedented measures in the nation’s largest trial court to protect the public’s health and safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
L.A. County Courts: Only Authorized Persons Allowed in Courthouses
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
Mesa Biotech of San Diego announced it has received Emergency Use Authorization  from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for its Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test, which gives COVID-19 diagnostic results in 30 minutes.
FDA OK’s San Diego Firm’s 30-Minute COVID-19 Test Device
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the launch of their survey/questionnaire, urging all businesses to participate, to bring additional and necessary resources to assist businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chamber Launches Survey; Seeks Business Input
National Guard Called Up for COVID-19 Response
Nearly 10,000 National Guardsmen called up across the United States, with more expected soon, are performing a variety of missions in response to COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
National Guard Called Up for COVID-19 Response
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross​ and host two blood drives at the hospital's Education Center.
Henry Mayo Adds Two More Blood Drives
Navy Announces 3 COVID-19 Cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt
Three sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in the Pacific Ocean were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were evacuated from the ship, Acting Navy Secretary Thomas B. Modly said.
Navy Announces 3 COVID-19 Cases on USS Theodore Roosevelt
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Newhall's recent letter to one of the places it played in the movies -- Tombstone, Arizona -- gets a reply.
Reply from Tombstone, Ariz., to Newhall, Cal. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
FDA approves a California company's device that measures the integrity of a patient's heart's electrical recharging system. Sudden cardiac death is a potential side-effect of several medicines now being used in the treatment of COVID-19, including Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.
FDA OK’s Failure Detector for Experimental Coronavirus Medicine
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave of economic pain washing over the stock markets and flooding Wall Street with uncertainty, small business owners are worried the next tsunami is headed toward Main Street.
Small Business Owners Scrambling to Survive During Pandemic
%d bloggers like this: