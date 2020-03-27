[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (March 27)
March 27
| Friday, Mar 27, 2020

1847 – Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
You Think You’re Old School? | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
When I read of someone 30 years younger than me telling about how long they’ve been going to the Saugus Café, I realize I’ve been eating at that café since I was a little over a year old. I celebrated my 70th birthday in January.
Dow Has First 3-Day Winning Streak Since February
MANHATTAN (CN) — Unfazed by historic unemployment numbers, Wall Street built on its rally for the third straight day.
L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests
As the COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in the United States and 21,000 globally, Los Angeles County is poised as a potential leader investing in solutions to the pandemic.
California Thursday: State Reports 3,006 cases, 65 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 3,006 confirmed cases.
County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
L.A County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Sempra Foundation’s Nonprofit Hardship Fund
Southern California Gas Company, a long-time member of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, and current member of the Board of Directors, is pleased to share the Sempra Energy Foundation COVID-19 NonProfit Hardship Fund.
Record 3.2 Million Americans File Unemployment Claims
(CN) – A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.
REAL ID Deadline Extended 1 Year
Chad Wolf, acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), released the following statement regarding the extension of REAL ID Enforcement Deadline:
Kaiser Canyon Country, Santa Clarita Temporarily Close
Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed select medical offices in Santa Clarita due to the coronavirus.
CSUN Professor Creates Interactive COVID-19 Tracking Maps
Hoping to get a better grasp on how COVID-19 is impacting people at the local level, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves has created interactive maps that track the virus’ progress county by county on the national level, and neighborhood by neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
Thousands of Canyon Country Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Canyon Country area Thursday morning, affecting thousands of residents at home and in nearby shopping centers.
Military Fast-Tracks Docs, Nurses to Service
More than 200 military medical students and graduate nursing students will be graduating early to support their colleagues in the U.S. military health system amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Surprise: Standing Rock Wins | Commentary by Leon Worden
Remember how the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies from across the country and around the globe fought to keep the Dakota Access oil pipeline away from the tribe’s primary water intake on the Missouri River? Remember how they weren’t successful? Well, guess what.
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
Message to the Community | By SCV Sheriff’s Captain Justin Diez
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has provided our station with additional patrol resources to ensure our community is safe, and we will continue to work tirelessly to identify and apprehend anyone committing crime in our community.
Governor, Untie Our Nursing Students’ Hands | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
We need immediate action to waive existing regulations that limit instructional flexibility and ensure we are poised to meet the demand for trained healthcare personnel in the months ahead.
Ice Station Valencia Closes Permanently
After 20 years of faithfully serving the skating community, Ice Station Valencia is sadly announcing that it will be closing its doors permanently, effective immediately.
Child & Family Center CEO: Support Services Available
Santa Clarita Child & Family Center CEO Joan Aschoff sent a letter to the community offering the center's mental health, substance use and domestic violence support services during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
California Wednesday: 2,535 Cases; Deaths Jump 33%
The California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Wednesday: the state now has 2,535 confirmed cases.
