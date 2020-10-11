Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to approve the city's 2020 Small Business COVID Relief Grant Program on Tuesday, October 13, following Friday's launch of Los Angeles County's Small Business Revitalization Grant Program.
The League of California Cities has awarded the city of Santa Clarita with the Helen Putnam Awards for its “innovative” college internship program and its mascot “Sammy Clarita,” officials announced Thursday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is “no hurry” in reopening theme parks across California — including Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia — after the state last Friday delayed releasing initial COVID-19 safety measures for them to follow.
PerkinElmer, the Massachusetts-based diagnostics company that partnered with California to improve COVID-19 testing efficiency and capacity, has signed a lease in Valencia and could open a testing facility in early November, officials confirmed Wednesday.
California’s law banning private prisons and immigration detention facilities was mostly upheld by a federal judge on Thursday, with the court denying a Trump administration request to block the law, but conceding that some private prisons would be exempt.
The California Highway Patrol is stepping up motorcycle safety awareness statewide as part of "Get Educated and Ride Safe (GEARS) III," a yearlong, federally funded program focused on educational and enforcement efforts.
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a 2020 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, which strives to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing.
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman will be recommending to the Governing Board at the next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to name Dr. Pete Getz the permanent principal of Valencia High School.
