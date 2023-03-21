Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 644 new cases countywide.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,937, county case totals to 3,721,219 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,842 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 551.
Currently, there are 441 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
More than 12,978,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested positive to date
If residents have COVID-19, medication is available even if residents are uninsured and under-insured. Telehealth services to connect residents to COVID-19 medication can be reached at 833-540-0473, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; 7 days a week. These medications must be started within five days of symptom onset and are proven to greatly reduce hospitalizations and deaths.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 551.
NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 450
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 18 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 18
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Val Verde: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Lake Hughes: 2
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 98,864 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 73,040
Castaic: 9,585
Stevenson Ranch: 5,949
Canyon Country: 3,748
Acton: 2,006
Val Verde: 1,215
Agua Dulce: 987
Valencia: 931
Saugus: 343
Elizabeth Lake: 286
Bouquet Canyon: 205
Lake Hughes: 203
Saugus/Canyon Country: 130
Newhall: 105
Sand Canyon: 63
San Francisquito: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Tuesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, March 16.
Vaccinations
– 88,344,968 total vaccines administered.
– 72.8% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 8,179 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 11,162,835 confirmed cases to date.
– Average case count is 2,295 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 5.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,093 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 252 ICU patients statewide.
– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 100,799 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 17 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of March 15, local health departments have reported 192,552 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). This is the most recent data reported:
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
