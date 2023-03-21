header image

1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 22 New SCV Cases
Tuesday, Mar 21, 2023

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health logoThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 22 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 12 additional deaths and 644 new cases countywide.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,937, county case totals to 3,721,219 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,842 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 551.

Currently, there are 441 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 12,978,000 individuals tested; 25% of people tested positive to date

LA County

For more information about vaccinations and boosters, testing and treatment, visit VaccinateLACounty.com or VacunateLosAngeles.com (en español) or call 1-833-540-0473 seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If residents have COVID-19, medication is available even if residents are uninsured and under-insured. Telehealth services to connect residents to COVID-19 medication can be reached at 833-540-0473, 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.; 7 days a week. These medications must be started within five days of symptom onset and are proven to greatly reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley, keeping the total number of deaths in the SCV at 551.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 450

Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)

Acton: 18 (revised from 19)

Stevenson Ranch: 18

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10

Agua Dulce: 7

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 2

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 98,864 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 73,040

Castaic: 9,585

Stevenson Ranch: 5,949

Canyon Country: 3,748

Acton: 2,006

Val Verde: 1,215

Agua Dulce: 987

Valencia: 931

Saugus: 343

Elizabeth Lake: 286

Bouquet Canyon: 205

Lake Hughes: 203

Saugus/Canyon Country: 130

Newhall: 105

Sand Canyon: 63

San Francisquito: 44

Placerita Canyon: 24

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Tuesday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, March 16.

calicovid 031523

Vaccinations

– 88,344,968 total vaccines administered.

– 72.8% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.

– 8,179 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 11,162,835 confirmed cases to date.

– Average case count is 2,295 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 5.7% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,093 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 252 ICU patients statewide.

– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Deaths

– There have been 100,799 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 17 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– During January 2023, unvaccinated people were 2.9 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.

Health Care Workers

As of March 15, local health departments have reported 192,552 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). This is the most recent data reported:

As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
