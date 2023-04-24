UPDATE: Barricaded Suspect in Custody, Roads Reopen

Final SCV Sheriff’s Station Update: All evacuations have been lifted. Residents are able to return to their homes on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. All roads have been opened as of 1 p.m.
12:43 UPDATE
The suspect has been taken into custody and the area has been cleared. Evacuations are still in place as deputies continue on with their investigation. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station thanks residents for their patience and will provide an update once evacuations have been lifted.
11 a.m. UPDATE:
Deputies are currently investigating an armed barricaded suspect in a vehicle on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. The area of Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road has been closed off. Please avoid the area.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are assisting. SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution.
All schools within the area are still in session. There are NO lockdowns. Additional deputies will be present at the schools as added security. Please expect traffic delays.
Homes along the 19000 block of Newhouse Street are being evacuated as a precaution. Transportation for evacuated residents will be provided to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 19513 Drycliff Street in Canyon Country.
We will provided updates as the investigation continues.
9 a.m. UPDATE:
All schools within the area are still in session. There are NO lockdowns. Additional deputies will be present at the schools as added security. Please expect traffic delays.
Homes along the 19000 block of Newhouse Street are being evacuated as a precaution. Transportation for evacuated residents will be provided to St. Clare Church at 19606 Calla away in Canyon Country.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau personnel have responded to assist Santa Clarita Station with a barricaded suspect. The incident was reported Monday, April 24, at approximately 6:22 a.m. on the 19300 Block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.
The area of Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country has been closed off. Please avoid the area.
Special Enforcement Bureau personnel will assume tactical command and the Crisis Negotiation Team will attempt to make contact with the male adult suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution.
There is no additional information available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Santa Clarita Station at (661) 260-4000. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.
